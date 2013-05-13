Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

Crucial Ballistix Tactical LP DDR3L-1600

Rumors of this kit’s end-of-life status are greatly exaggerated. The same part number that achieved DDR3-2133 CAS 9 in our recent System Builder Marathon, these factory-direct DDR3-1600 CAS 8-rated modules will be retested today.

Sold as part number BLT2K4G3D1608ET3LX0, Ballistix Tactical LP supports both 1.35 V and 1.50 V XMP profiles. Booting at DDR3-1333 CAS 9 via SPD, voltage automatically drops from 1.50 V to 1.35 V on boards that support the DDR3L standard.

Crucial DRAM products include a limited lifetime warranty.