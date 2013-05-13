Six Low-Voltage Dual-Channel 8 GB Memory Kits, Overclocked

Crucial Ballistix Tactical LP DDR3L-1600
Rumors of this kit’s end-of-life status are greatly exaggerated. The same part number that achieved DDR3-2133 CAS 9 in our recent System Builder Marathon, these factory-direct DDR3-1600 CAS 8-rated modules will be retested today.
Sold as part number BLT2K4G3D1608ET3LX0, Ballistix Tactical LP supports both 1.35 V and 1.50 V XMP profiles. Booting at DDR3-1333 CAS 9 via SPD, voltage automatically drops from 1.50 V to 1.35 V on boards that support the DDR3L standard.
Crucial DRAM products include a limited lifetime warranty.
A bit surprised that Corsair Vengeance didn't make an appearance though.
Been using G.Skill RAMs since I can remember, and they've never failed me!
Would be a bit less irrelevant if more brands were tested.
To be honest I was more interested on that "dirty little secret" details than the test itself.
Also, an article named "who is who in the RAM marked" would be awesome, just like that one about Power Supplies...
Corsair said they had some new modules coming out and didn't want to focus on older models.cobra5000Good testing but at the start of the article, much emphasis was placed on the degradation of the cpu due to high memory voltage and then it just turns into a memory speed test. What about the cpu degradation?What about it? It's never been seen at 1.50V.