Plextor M5S 256 GB Review: Marvell Inside, With A Twist

Benchmark Results: Anvil's Storage Utility

We kick off our testing marathon with Anvil's Storage Utility, brand new drives, and a 4 GB test file.

Plextor's M5S has a great start, yielding the highest overall score. Samsung's 830 performs respectably in the sequential tests, but lags behind in others. And Crucial might have fared better had it not been for a drop in 4 KiB read performance and slower sequential writes speeds.