Plextor M5S 256 GB Review: Marvell Inside, With A Twist

Benchmark Results: Anvil's Storage Utility
We kick off our testing marathon with Anvil's Storage Utility, brand new drives, and a 4 GB test file.
Plextor's M5S has a great start, yielding the highest overall score. Samsung's 830 performs respectably in the sequential tests, but lags behind in others. And Crucial might have fared better had it not been for a drop in 4 KiB read performance and slower sequential writes speeds.
Samsung 230 - $227 ($0.89 / GB)
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820147164
Mushkin Chronos Deluxe - $180 ($0.75 / GB)
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820226225
JackNaylorPEI'd be more worried about matching Mushkin's price / performance ... and same 3 year warranty.Samsung 230 - $227 ($0.89 / GB)http://www.newegg.com/Product/Prod 6820147164Mushkin Chronos Deluxe - $180 ($0.75 / GB)http://www.newegg.com/Product/Prod 6820226225
Hate to break it to you buddy but the Mushkin link leads to a 128GB for $179.99 That is well above $1 per GB.
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820226237
He gave the wrong link and mistook the Delux for the non-Delux. The above link is the non-Delux 256GB for $179.99. The Delux is another $10 at $190:
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820226226
Still, I'd go with the Vertex 4 256GB at $190 instead of any of these at their prices.
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820227792&Tpk=Vertex%204%20256GB