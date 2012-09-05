Plextor M5S 256 GB Review: Marvell Inside, With A Twist

Benchmark Results: Iometer
Our Iometer benchmarks are run using an 8 GiB LBA range on the logical disk with a 90 second run time, using 4 KiB sector boundaries.
The following graphs reflect read and write performance for common transfer sizes at queue depths ranging from one to 32. In a typical client environment, queue depths are generally pretty low. So, the performance figures with queue depths between one and four are particularly interesting.
When it comes to random reads, Plextor's M5S comes out on top for all transfer sizes at queue depths in our most relevant range, except for the 64 KiB transfer size. Samsung's 830 sneaks ahead of the M5S there, but only at queue depths of four and higher.
There's a lot more variability in our random write results. Fine-tuned firmware serves Crucial's m4 well during the 4 and 8 KiB transfer sizes at low queue depths. But, as the transfer sizes start to increase, performance becomes less impressive and the m4 ends up at the bottom of the charts.
