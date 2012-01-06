Web Browser Grand Prix VIII: Chrome 16, Firefox 9, And Mac OS X

WebGL Performance Benchmarks
Mozilla WebGL FishIE Tank
We reduced the number of fish in this test to 2000 due to the more limited graphics hardware on the MacBook Air.
Firefox leads Chrome by 21 FPS in Windows 7, while Google holds a ten-frame lead over Mozilla in Mac OS X.
Strangely, Chrome did not display any fish in Mac OS X, though the frame rate fluctuated as if the test was working properly. While this benchmark puts Chrome in the lead on OS X, we have to consider this odd behavior in our final analysis.
Google WebGL Solar System
Firefox again has the edge over Chrome in Windows 7, this time by 5 FPS. Firefox manages to take the gold in Mac OS X, again leading Chrome by nearly five frames per second.
WebGL Composite
When both WebGL tests are averaged, Firefox has a clear lead in Windows 7, while Chrome has the advantage in Mac OS X by 1 FPS.
I think add ons are much easier to find with FF, and there seems to be a wider variety. Then again I do realize this article wasn't about browsers with add ons.
Why do people seem to forget Chrome has this built in. All you have to do is go into the options menu and disable JavaScript.