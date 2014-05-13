Intel Z97 Express: Five Enthusiast Motherboards, $120 To $160

Z97-Machine Software

ECS fills the installation disc of most motherboards—including the Z97-Machine—with shareware, trial software, and freeware. The company still has its own tuning software, but it should probably be treated as a supplement to Intel’s downloadable XTU package.

ECS eOC looks even more restricted when paired with the locked CPU we’re using for benchmarks, but it does at least have a setting to enable your custom settings at boot.

Other ECS applications includes fan control, BIOS update, and a webpage link to software updates.