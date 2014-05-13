Intel Z97 Express: Five Enthusiast Motherboards, $120 To $160

Results: Productivity
Performance across our entire productivity suite looks very consistent between products, which is something we like to know (no cheating) but really don’t care to see (boring charts).
Performance across our entire productivity suite looks very consistent between products, which is something we like to know (no cheating) but really don’t care to see (boring charts).
Not exactly the most comprehensive review, but here is Asus' take on NICs: http://rog.asus.com/312772014/labels/guides/tried-and-tested-why-intel-ethernet-is-still-better-for-gaming/