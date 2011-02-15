MALIBAL's Lotus P150HM: GeForce GTX 485M Gets Its Game On

Power, Efficiency, And Battery Life
Intel’s latest mobile CPU is designed with efficiency in mind, but that’s not necessarily going to put a notebook with class-leading GPU on top.
The above chart appears to show that Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 485M has lower idle power, in spite of its higher full-load consumption. Perhaps its improved performance will still allow the Lotus P150HM to have higher efficiency?
Lower idle power should also help in our battery life test, since Battery Eater Pro has fairly-light CPU and GPU loads.
Though road warriors would likely sacrifice any gaming capability in exchange for longer battery life, a gaming notebook that can last at least an hour and a half away from the wall gets this editor’s approval. Gamers will still need a wall outlet to enable the unit’s full performance, but at least they can use it for typical notebook tasks when AC power isn’t available.
Now all I have to do is plan a bank robbery to afford it ;)
With that taken off price, it looks really appealing, honestly.
Size+Wieght+Power+Price+Battery=great!
...if I wanted a gaming laptop.
For me, the HD6550M and i5 480M serve me well enough at 1366x768 until I can get back to my kickass desktop.
to neiroatopelcc
GTX 485M performs between desktop GTS 450 and GTX 460
Most of the brands you heard of don't actually make any laptops. The vast majority of laptops on the market are manufactured by a small handful of Original Design Manufacturers (ODM).
Major relationships include:
* Quanta sells to (among others) HP/Compaq, Dell, Toshiba, Sony, Fujitsu, Acer, NEC, Gateway and Lenovo/IBM - note that Quanta is currently (as of August, 2007) the largest manufacturer of notebook computers in the world.
* Compal sells to Toshiba, HP/Compaq, Acer, and Dell.
* Positivo Informatica sells to Samsung, Sony, Siragon, Toshiba, HP
* Wistron (former manufacturing & design division of Acer) sells to HP/Compaq, Dell, IBM, NEC, Acer, and Lenovo/IBM.
* Flextronics (former Arima Computer Corporation notebook division) sells to HP/Compaq, NEC, and Dell.
* Itautec sells to Siragon, LG, Samsung, Sony
* ECS sells to IBM, Fujitsu, and Dell.
* Asus sells to Apple (iBook), Sony, and Samsung.
* Inventec sells to HP/Compaq, Toshiba, and BenQ.
* Lanix sells to Sony, Compaq, Toshiba, Siragon, Itautec
* Uniwill sells to Lenovo/IBM and Fujitsu & PC World UK own brand Advent.
* Clevo sells to known boutique brand OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)… notably Sager, VoodooPC, Falcon Northwest, Eurocom, Xoticpc, Prostar, etc.
http://forum.notebookreview.com/sager-clevo/91510-clevo-guide-v2-0-faq-reseller-info.html
.