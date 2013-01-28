Does Memory Performance Bottleneck Your Games?

Test Settings And Benchmarks

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E): 6C/12T 3.3 GHz, 12 MB Shared L3 Cache, LGA 2011 Overclocked to 4.4 GHz (44 x 100 MHz) at 1.325 V Core Motherboard Asus P9X79, BIOS 3203 (11/26/2012) CPU Cooler Coolink Corator DS 120 mm Tower w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste RAM G.Skill F3-17600CL9Q-16GBXLD (16 GB) DDR3-2200 CAS 9-11-9-36 1.65 V Graphics 2 x MSI R7970-2PMD3GD5/OC: 1010 MHz GPU, GDDR5-5500 Hard Drive Mushkin Chronos Deluxe DX 240 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 12.10

Intel’s LGA 2011 platform gives us the flexibility to test both dual- and quad-channel memory configurations. Asus’ P9X79 was retained from our previous case round-up, with an upgraded C2-stepping Core i7-3760X CPU.

Due to its 100 MHz base clock, the P9X79 motherboard sets G.Skill’s old DDR3-2200 CAS 9 to DDR3-2133 CAS 9-11-9-28. We used the same memory and timings for our DDR3-1600 C9 test. Our reduced-latency configuration uses this memory at DDR3-1600 CAS 7-9-7-21.

If you own a pair of Radeon HD 7970 graphics cards, there's a good chance you're looking to game at 2560x1600 or better. We started at 1920x1080 and worked our way up to 5760x1080.