System Builder Marathon, Q2 2013: System Value Compared

Test Hardware Configurations $650 Gaming PC $1300 Enthusiast PC $2500 Performance PC Processor (Overclock) Intel Core i3-3220, 3.3 GHz, Two Physical CoresNo O/C Intel Core i5-3570K, 3.4 GHz, Four Physical CoresO/C to 4.3 GHz, 1.3 V Intel Core i7-3770K, 3.5 GHz, Four Physical CoresO/C to 4.6 GHz, 1.3 V Graphics (Overclock) PowerColor PCS+ AX7870 2 GB: 925-975 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6000O/C to 1100 MHz GPU Sparkle GeForce GTX 680 2 GB: 1006-1059 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008O/C to 1153 MHz GDDR5-6408 Asus GTX690-4GD5: 915-1019 MHz GPU, GDDR5-6008O/C to 1200 MHz GDDR5-6400 Memory (Overclock) 4 GB Crucial Ballistix DDR3-1600 CAS 8-8-8-24, No O/C 8 GB G.Skill DDR3-1866 CAS 11-11-11-28 1T, O/C at 1.5 V to DDR3-1866 CL 8-9-9-24 2T 16 GB Crucial DDR3-1600 CAS 8-8-8-24, O/C at 1.5 V to DDR3-2133 CL 9-9-9-24 Motherboard (Overclock) ASRock B75M-ITX: LGA 1155, Intel B75 Express MSI Z77IA-E53: LGA 1155, Intel Z77 Express Asus P8Z77-I Deluxe: LGA 1155, Intel Z77 Express Optical None Lite-On iHAS124 24x DVD±R Asus BW-14D1XT: 14x BD-R Case Cooler Master Elite 120 Advanced Lian Li PC-Q08B BitFenix Prodigy w/Mesh Front CPU Cooler Intel Boxed Heat Sink And Fan Antec Kuhler H2O 620 NZXT Kraken X40 Hard Drive Western Digital WD5000AAKX: 500 GB, SATA 6Gb/s Hard Drive Adata XPG ASX900S3-64GM-C: 64 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Mushkin Chronos Deluxe DX 240 GB, SATA 6Gb/s SSD Power Corsair CX500: 500 W, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Bronze Corsair CX750M: 750 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3 80 PLUS Bronze Seasonic SS-660XP2: 660 W Modular, ATX12V v2.3, 80 PLUS Platinum Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Professional x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 13.4 Nvidia GeForce 314.22 Nvidia GeForce 314.22 Chipset Intel 7-series Inf v. 9.3.1025 Intel INF 9.3.0.1026 Intel INF 9.3.0.1026

Rather than manually overclock his memory, Don decided to run it at SPD defaults for baseline measurements and XMP defaults for overclocked tests. I managed to push my DDR3-1600 to DDR3-2133 by adding one cycle to its timings, while Paul’s non-overclockable platform remains locked into its defaults.

Don’s Core i5 system appears to have hit a barrier at 4.3 GHz, which is slightly lower than the 4.4 GHz I’ve grown to expect from Intel's lower-binned quad-core chips. Conversely, my Core i7 offered a better-than-expected 4.6 GHz at the same voltage setting.

GPU overclocking will likely make a far more consistent performance difference in all three systems, but only in games and perhaps the occasional OpenCL-boosted application.