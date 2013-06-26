System Builder Marathon, Q2 2013: System Value Compared

Results: Battlefield 3

Battlefield 3 is capped at 200 FPS, cutting into the $2500 machine’s overall performance leadership and hurting its potential value score (in spite of the fact that hardly anyone cares about average frame rates that are this high).

More interesting is the $650 PC’s ability to push three monitors at the Medium quality preset and 4800x900 pixels.

Stepping up to Ultra quality pushes the $650 PC out of triple-display playability, but the $1300 system still gets there. The $2500 machine's extra potential is being wasted, unless you want to run an even higher resolution or connect 120 Hz displays.