System Builder Marathon, Q2 2013: System Value Compared

Results: Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3 is the only game in our suite capable of proving the $2500 machine’s necessity, as only its dual-GPU GeForce GTX 690 can push playable frame rates at 4800x900 and the Ultra quality preset. Even then, the machine needs to be overclocked. This game's frame rate bounces around enough that its 42 FPS average drops to sub-30-FPS choppiness in the toughest portion of the test.