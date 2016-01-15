Mini-ITX CPU Air Cooler Round-Up

For the price, SilverStone's AR06 delivers average performance in a very compact footprint, and therefore receives our approval for anyone looking for a good, budget oriented compact cooler.

Introduction And Specifications

One of the nice things about requesting review items is that manufacturers always want to send you a myriad of extras to test along with the product you requested, which is just one of the many benefits of being a Tom's Hardware product reviewer. A handful of compact cases we requested also showed up with an extra CPU cooler (or two) for us to test. In addition to the extra coolers that showed up, we've also received a couple of CPU coolers from other manufactures that requested we test their products. With a fair assortment of compact CPU coolers now on hand, we decided it's time for a round-up.

Since we already have a reference platform put together for testing Mini-ITX computer cases, we'll be using it for today's tests. Additionally, we'll be using the Cougar QBX as our go-to case for compact cooler testing as it's specifically designed to handle small coolers that pull air in from the side of the case and vent it down towards the motherboard. Finally, to improve airflow and reduce heat inside the case, we're swapping out the reference platform's power supply for SilverStone's modular SX600-G 600W power supply.

For today's round-up, we'll be reviewing coolers from SilverStone, Reeven, ID-Cooling, and be quiet!. Additionally, we'll be using the well-reviewed NH-L12 from Noctua as a baseline for today's tests.

Specifications

SilverStone Argon AR06 View Site

