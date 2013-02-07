Build It Yourself: A Mini-ITX Gaming System For Just Over $500

Good Looks: A Case And PSU

The Deal/Steal: Chieftec FI-01W

This case looks great, whether it's lying flat in a desktop orientation or standing up as a tower, especially given its low price tag.

When this story went live in Europe, our enclosure of choice was called the FI-01W. But Chieftec doesn't sell it here. In the U.S., the same case shows up as Winsis' WI-10. It's really hard to track down, though. So, although all of our pictures are of the Chieftec chassis, we're using Winsis' WI-02 instead. Internally, the WI-02 is identical. It even includes a 200 W power supply. For as little as $45 online, we're happy to recommend the WI-02 as an alternative.

Like other Chieftec enclosures, the FI-01W (and, by extension, Winsis' WI-02) is built like a tank, albeit a tiny one. This can be a blessing as well as a curse. Be ready for a twisted neck and scraped fingers during the build process because this chassis has absolutely no give and promises only cramped working conditions.

Let’s first take a look at how the Chieftec FI-01W stacks up on paper.

Technical Specifications Form Factor Mini-ITX; Desktop form factor (Lying down) or tower form factor (Standing upright) Dimensions 10.43" x 3.54" x 10.63" (Depth x Width x Height); 6.45 L (Volume) Weight 7.72 lbs (with PSU) External Drive Bays 1 x 5.25" Slimline with tool-less installation Internal Drive Bays 1 x 3.5" With tool-less installation + 1 x 2.5" (Installation with screws) Power Supply Unit(PSU) 200 W TFX PSU (Chieftec DSI-200P) Front Connectors 2 x USB 2.0, Microphone input, Audio output (AC'97/HD Audio) In The Box Screw set, Accessory set, Motherboard spacer, Thumb screws, Four feet Materials 0.6 mm Steel, White Finish (Winsis' WI-02 is available either in a black or silver finish) Fan Holders None Manufacturer's Website Chieftec Product Page, Winsis Product Page Street Price $40

This is where we would have nitpicked the the Chieftec FI-01W’s smaller problems, except that we didn’t find any.

The only thing that we didn’t love about the FI-01W was its lack of a door for the optical drive. While the case comes with a removable cover, a simple door mechanism would have made the case perfect (though we recognize that a quality mechanism would have also made it more expensive). At the equivalent of $60 in Europe, or as low as $45 here in the U.S., we're fine with the chassis as-is.

We'll dive into power supply performance once we finish the build.