Build It Yourself: A Mini-ITX Gaming System For Just Over $500

Good Looks: A Case And PSU
The Deal/Steal: Chieftec FI-01W
This case looks great, whether it's lying flat in a desktop orientation or standing up as a tower, especially given its low price tag.
When this story went live in Europe, our enclosure of choice was called the FI-01W. But Chieftec doesn't sell it here. In the U.S., the same case shows up as Winsis' WI-10. It's really hard to track down, though. So, although all of our pictures are of the Chieftec chassis, we're using Winsis' WI-02 instead. Internally, the WI-02 is identical. It even includes a 200 W power supply. For as little as $45 online, we're happy to recommend the WI-02 as an alternative.
Like other Chieftec enclosures, the FI-01W (and, by extension, Winsis' WI-02) is built like a tank, albeit a tiny one. This can be a blessing as well as a curse. Be ready for a twisted neck and scraped fingers during the build process because this chassis has absolutely no give and promises only cramped working conditions.
Let’s first take a look at how the Chieftec FI-01W stacks up on paper.
|Technical Specifications
|Form Factor
|Mini-ITX; Desktop form factor (Lying down) or tower form factor (Standing upright)
|Dimensions
|10.43" x 3.54" x 10.63" (Depth x Width x Height); 6.45 L (Volume)
|Weight
|7.72 lbs (with PSU)
|External Drive Bays
|1 x 5.25" Slimline with tool-less installation
|Internal Drive Bays
|1 x 3.5" With tool-less installation + 1 x 2.5" (Installation with screws)
|Power Supply Unit(PSU)
|200 W TFX PSU (Chieftec DSI-200P)
|Front Connectors
|2 x USB 2.0, Microphone input, Audio output (AC'97/HD Audio)
|In The Box
|Screw set, Accessory set, Motherboard spacer, Thumb screws, Four feet
|Materials
|0.6 mm Steel, White Finish (Winsis' WI-02 is available either in a black or silver finish)
|Fan Holders
|None
|Manufacturer's Website
|Chieftec Product Page, Winsis Product Page
|Street Price
|$40
This is where we would have nitpicked the the Chieftec FI-01W’s smaller problems, except that we didn’t find any.
The only thing that we didn’t love about the FI-01W was its lack of a door for the optical drive. While the case comes with a removable cover, a simple door mechanism would have made the case perfect (though we recognize that a quality mechanism would have also made it more expensive). At the equivalent of $60 in Europe, or as low as $45 here in the U.S., we're fine with the chassis as-is.
We'll dive into power supply performance once we finish the build.
I demand a proper Mini-ITX case from the manufacturers!
I have a "Zero dB PC" as one of the next projects, complete based on a AMD APU (A10 5700). We should stay a little parity, all last Mini-PCs were AMDs ;)
@zooted:
The performance of a HD 7750 is wellknown and this little card is in the most cases the slower part. This is from the other project:
I would like to know why there is no real SFF love in the AMD camp for non APU's, I really want a new mATX mobo with 3 PCI-e slots, so I can do a tri-fire setup with LC in my mini P180, 2x7970's just are not enough. I also want to replace my aging 890gxm-g65 so I can OC my FX8350, this board has known issues with its power circuitry beyond stock (I would know, I have cooked 3 of them, 2 from trying to OC, and one from a long gaming session)
At the $500 price range, I've seen many laptops that perform similarly to builds like this.
The laptops also have the advantage of:
- screen (don't have to use)
- battery (for power outage)
- size
One disadvantage with gaming laptops is that under load the little fan tends to be annoying. It would be really cool if you could easily plug in an external cooling unit that bypasses that fan.
INTERESTING BUILD, though I would strongly disagree with the "good enough for an HDTV" comment about the graphics card. It's a gaming PC. Just because it's hooked up to an HDTV instead of a monitor doesn't make it "good enough"; Far Cry 3 still won't run great.
I'd like to see a little more CPU and GPU processing power while keeping noise in check. Let's see what can be done with $700?