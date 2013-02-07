Build It Yourself: A Mini-ITX Gaming System For Just Over $500

Cooling: Third-Party Or Intel's Bundled Heat Sink?
Inexpensive Cooling Without A Whisper
The noise generated by Intel's bundled heat sink and fan combination is a matter of personal taste. Some folks can live with it, while others can't. Count me, personally, in that second group. I just had to buy a third-party cooling solution. The $30 Xigmatek Praeton presents an inexpensive step up from Intel's stock hardware.
|Praeton LD964 Technical Specifications
|Model
|CAC-D9HH4-U02
|Dimensions
|104 x 93 x 30 mm (Width x Depth x Height, without Fan)
|Heat Sink
|Aluminium
|Heatpipes
|Diameter
|6 mm
|Number and Type
|Four / Copper
|Fan
|Dimensions
|90 x 90 x 15 mm (Width x Depth x Height)
|Voltage
|12 V
|Start-up Voltage
|6 V
|RPM Range
|1200-2800 RPM
|Bearing
|Hydraumatic
|Fan Capacity
|45.5 CFM (Max.)
|Lifespan
|40,000 hours
|Noise Level
|<22 dBA
|Connector
|Four-pin with PWM
|Weight
|180 g (without Fan)
Almost all mini-ITX motherboards have their audio connectors along the bottom. The corresponding cable in Chieftec’s case is so short that it wouldn't have reached if Xigmatek's cooler were any taller. An addition quarter-inch of cable length would have helped, but a significantly longer cable is what this form factor really needs.
In the picture above, the you can see the HD Audio header cable stretched diagonally across the CPU fan. It doesn’t actually touch the blades, so it never becomes a functional problem. It's just ugly.
I demand a proper Mini-ITX case from the manufacturers!
I have a "Zero dB PC" as one of the next projects, complete based on a AMD APU (A10 5700). We should stay a little parity, all last Mini-PCs were AMDs ;)
@zooted:
The performance of a HD 7750 is wellknown and this little card is in the most cases the slower part. This is from the other project:
I would like to know why there is no real SFF love in the AMD camp for non APU's, I really want a new mATX mobo with 3 PCI-e slots, so I can do a tri-fire setup with LC in my mini P180, 2x7970's just are not enough. I also want to replace my aging 890gxm-g65 so I can OC my FX8350, this board has known issues with its power circuitry beyond stock (I would know, I have cooked 3 of them, 2 from trying to OC, and one from a long gaming session)
At the $500 price range, I've seen many laptops that perform similarly to builds like this.
The laptops also have the advantage of:
- screen (don't have to use)
- battery (for power outage)
- size
One disadvantage with gaming laptops is that under load the little fan tends to be annoying. It would be really cool if you could easily plug in an external cooling unit that bypasses that fan.
INTERESTING BUILD, though I would strongly disagree with the "good enough for an HDTV" comment about the graphics card. It's a gaming PC. Just because it's hooked up to an HDTV instead of a monitor doesn't make it "good enough"; Far Cry 3 still won't run great.
I'd like to see a little more CPU and GPU processing power while keeping noise in check. Let's see what can be done with $700?