Build It Yourself: A Mini-ITX Gaming System For Just Over $500

Cooling: Third-Party Or Intel's Bundled Heat Sink?

Inexpensive Cooling Without A Whisper

The noise generated by Intel's bundled heat sink and fan combination is a matter of personal taste. Some folks can live with it, while others can't. Count me, personally, in that second group. I just had to buy a third-party cooling solution. The $30 Xigmatek Praeton presents an inexpensive step up from Intel's stock hardware.

Praeton LD964 Technical Specifications Model CAC-D9HH4-U02 Dimensions 104 x 93 x 30 mm (Width x Depth x Height, without Fan) Heat Sink Aluminium Heatpipes Diameter 6 mm Number and Type Four / Copper Fan Dimensions 90 x 90 x 15 mm (Width x Depth x Height) Voltage 12 V Start-up Voltage 6 V RPM Range 1200-2800 RPM Bearing Hydraumatic Fan Capacity 45.5 CFM (Max.) Lifespan 40,000 hours Noise Level <22 dBA Connector Four-pin with PWM Weight 180 g (without Fan)

Almost all mini-ITX motherboards have their audio connectors along the bottom. The corresponding cable in Chieftec’s case is so short that it wouldn't have reached if Xigmatek's cooler were any taller. An addition quarter-inch of cable length would have helped, but a significantly longer cable is what this form factor really needs.

In the picture above, the you can see the HD Audio header cable stretched diagonally across the CPU fan. It doesn’t actually touch the blades, so it never becomes a functional problem. It's just ugly.