Build It Yourself: A Mini-ITX Gaming System For Just Over $500

Power Consumption
Modest Numbers: PSU and Power Consumption
We calculated a total system power consumption for this build at about 120 W, and we weren’t too far off. The finished system ends up drawing a maximum of 112 W from the wall socket.
A closer look at the 12 V rail reveals that our build’s power consumption falls almost completely into the PSU's optimal range. This conservative power draw is in spite of the absence of an 80 PLUS certification. For the sake of comparison, we also tried an 80 PLUS Gold-rated 450 W supply. It drew six watts more at idle and two watts less at full load. Certificate or not, this system’s standby power consumption is less than 0.5 W.
Our build's 90 W maximum power consumption under normal gaming conditions is in a class of its own. We haven’t been able to even approach this number using an AMD APU paired with discrete graphics. That also means Intel’s solution requires less cooling, which is certainly a boon in such a cramped form factor.
Our decision to use MSI's B75IA-E33 motherboard turned out to be a really good one for low power consumption. We also benchmarked a competing Z77 Express-based board and found it drawing nine watts more. With Eco mode turned on, our system's power consumption remains just north of 30 W at idle, despite its mechanical hard drive, 8 GB of memory, and discrete graphics card.
I demand a proper Mini-ITX case from the manufacturers!
I have a "Zero dB PC" as one of the next projects, complete based on a AMD APU (A10 5700). We should stay a little parity, all last Mini-PCs were AMDs ;)
@zooted:
The performance of a HD 7750 is wellknown and this little card is in the most cases the slower part. This is from the other project:
I would like to know why there is no real SFF love in the AMD camp for non APU's, I really want a new mATX mobo with 3 PCI-e slots, so I can do a tri-fire setup with LC in my mini P180, 2x7970's just are not enough. I also want to replace my aging 890gxm-g65 so I can OC my FX8350, this board has known issues with its power circuitry beyond stock (I would know, I have cooked 3 of them, 2 from trying to OC, and one from a long gaming session)
At the $500 price range, I've seen many laptops that perform similarly to builds like this.
The laptops also have the advantage of:
- screen (don't have to use)
- battery (for power outage)
- size
One disadvantage with gaming laptops is that under load the little fan tends to be annoying. It would be really cool if you could easily plug in an external cooling unit that bypasses that fan.
INTERESTING BUILD, though I would strongly disagree with the "good enough for an HDTV" comment about the graphics card. It's a gaming PC. Just because it's hooked up to an HDTV instead of a monitor doesn't make it "good enough"; Far Cry 3 still won't run great.
I'd like to see a little more CPU and GPU processing power while keeping noise in check. Let's see what can be done with $700?