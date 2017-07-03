Trending

Monoprice MP27 Zero-G Monitor Review

By

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response, Lag & FreeSync

Viewing Angles

Besides its wide bezel, the viewing angles (pictured above) will disqualify the MP27 from a multi-screen installation. This is what you must accept with TN monitors. Its 27” screen size is at the maximum recommended for this technology. When viewed head-on at a normal distance, the picture holds up just fine. But move a bit off-axis and color shifts to red while luminance drops off quickly. Detail is preserved well thanks to the tight air gap, but it won’t be confused for an IPS panel. The top-down pattern shows loss of information at the bright end of the scale and a large gamma shift.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

We feared a low-priced monitor like this might have some quality control issues, but our sample has excellent uniformity. There are no visible issues in either the black or white fields, or any brightness level in between. Color is equally smooth-toned from edge to edge with one of the lowest scores we’ve ever recorded. The MP27 looks quite good with content of all kinds.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

The MP27 offers cheap speed with a screen draw time on-par with the competition and low input lag. The BE270U has more lag thanks to its 75Hz refresh rate, but the other screens run at 144Hz or higher. Control inputs have no perceptible delay and motion blur is low, especially at high frame rates. In terms of response and motion quality, this monitor holds its own against some very stiff and expensive competition.

Gaming With FreeSync

We’re still of the opinion that QHD represents the best possible resolution balance between image quality and performance. It’s great when you have the power to run an Ultra HD screen at 60 FPS, but giving up some resolution to push framerates past 100 has a lot of impact. The MP27 delivers exemplary performance right out of the gate.

We started with Tomb Raider at Ultimate detail. That put the FPS between 40 and 50, which was merely OK but not life-changing. There were no frame tears or stutters, but we observed slight control lag and occasionally distracting motion blur. Dropping detail to High produced no significant change in static image quality, but framerates leapt to 100 FPS and up. This is a great way to play, and we had no trouble with even the most intense action. There’s absolutely no input lag at this speed, and the image doesn’t break up at all. Blur is non-existent as are frame tears and judder. The lack of functional overdrive is not an issue.

The MP27’s low-framerate ability is best tested in Far Cry 4. The lowest detail level we can stand is High, where the scenery looks decent and all we give up are the finest textures on things like wood boxes and stone walls. The result is a perfectly playable 50-55 FPS. Input lag isn’t a problem for us casual players and motion blur doesn’t factor in either. When speeds dipped below 40 FPS, which was only for a few instances, the image never broke up. After several hours of gaming, we call ourselves satisfied with the Monoprice’s gaming performance and impressed when considering its price tag.


MORE: Best Gaming Monitors


MORE: Best Professional Monitors


MORE: How We Test Monitors


MORE: How To Choose A Monitor


MORE: All Monitor Content

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AgentLozen 03 July 2017 13:44
    I'm glad you guys thought so highly of this monitor. It's good to know there are inexpensive QHD, 144hz monitors out there to shake up the landscape. This will go well with AMD Vega when it launches sometime between March and May in 2017 like the rumors suggest.

    (I know Vega has a July 30 release date. Wasn't the release date late 2016 when the RX 480 launched? And then early 2017? And now mid 2017. I'm just tired of waiting)
    Reply
  • vinay2070 03 July 2017 14:16
    The Product of 2560X1440X144HzXAMDCardThatCanDriveIt = 0
    Reply
  • warmon6 03 July 2017 15:03
    19893905 said:
    The Product of 2560X1440X144HzXAMDCardThatCanDriveIt = 0

    I think the R9 295x2 wants a word with you.....
    Reply
  • coolitic 03 July 2017 16:20
    The main reason I avoid ips is because the "cheap" ones have poor QC, backlight bleed, and IPS glow.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 03 July 2017 19:39
    Monoprice is best known for buying A- and B grade panel rejects from the likes of Apple and LG and selling them for much less than the full priced ones from said vendors. So who is the OEM who makes this panel?
    Reply
  • footman 04 July 2017 00:02
    As always a great review. I'd like to see a review of the new Nixeus 27in EDG 144hz Freesync IPS monitor. Any plans to review this soon?
    Reply
  • cryoburner 04 July 2017 21:07
    19893905 said:
    The Product of 2560X1440X144HzXAMDCardThatCanDriveIt = 0
    To be fair, this is kind of true for anyone looking to purchase a card right now, since due to cryptocurrency mining, you can't really find any AMD graphics cards in stock that are much more powerful than an RX 560, unless you are willing to pay massively marked-up prices that would defeat any cost-savings of going with a cheaper monitor.
    Reply
  • picture_perfect 05 July 2017 13:35
    "It’s far more important to keep framerates as high as possible. That will eliminate blur and maintain motion resolution far more effectively than a backlight strobe."

    The motion clarity I get with strobing at 120hz is far better than an uncapped frame rate at 144hz. The math backs that up. Yes there is a slight lag trade off (placebo almost) but well worth it for me. Try before you write it off.
    Reply
  • Jagwired 05 July 2017 17:36
    I like that there's no logo on the front. If they release a 4K version in the future, I'm in.
    Reply
  • ninjustin 07 July 2017 12:11
    Can I either get this in G-Sync or have miners stop jacking up the price of AMD cards?
    Reply