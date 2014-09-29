Best Of The Best, Part 3: Who Makes The Most Elite PC Case?

Inside The Deep Silence 6

The Deep Silence 6 is large enough to hold 13 hard drives and four optical drives simultaneously, and tall enough to stack 10 of those 3.5” trays beneath the four 5.25” bays. The three-tray secondary hard drive cage is removable.

Like the drive bays, the intake fans are also covered by a noise-dampened door. Each fan is installed on a swing-out mount with a slide-in dust filter, drawing air through slits in the side of the face panel.

Supporting both 3.5” hard drives (on rubber dampeners) and 2.5” SSDs (without dampening), the 10 hard drive trays behind the intake fans slide into a non-removable rack. The triple-tray cage behind them can be removed to make room for a 2x 120 mm radiator and additional fans on the opposite side of that rack.

Secondary cage removal also makes room for gigantic HPTX motherboards, and provides access to a lower fan mount. Rails for the internal radiator mount can be seen on the back side of the larger drive rack.

Manufacturer-supplied with two 140 mm exhaust fans, the Deep Silence 6 top panel supports triple-fan radiators in both 120 and 140 mm widths. Though the top panel raising mechanism prevents fans from being installed there, 2.5” of space between the motherboard and top panel should be more than adequate for most cooling configurations. Nanoxia even provides another set of 120 mm fan mounts offset to the outside, so that super-thick cooling configurations can hang past the top of the motherboard.

Space behind the motherboard tray is similarly generous, providing ample room for cable routing.