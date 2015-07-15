MSI GeForce GTX 960 Gaming 2G Review

Acoustics
To test the sound levels coming from each graphics card, all other devices in the area are turned off to avoid outside noise contamination. After running a 10-minute benchmark in Battlefield 4, a decibel meter is placed two inches from the rear of the exhaust outlet.
The meter used for this test is not as accurate as the tools used in some of our labs; this one starts reading at 35 decibels. This hasn't been an issue in the past, though this time around we're flirting with the instrument's floor.
In the graph, MSI’s card is listed at 34 decibels. This is done to represent just how quiet the Twin Frozr V solution really is. The meter wouldn't register a reading two inches from the rear panel, even when the fans started up.
To test this further, the meter was placed one inch from the fans on the inside. Only then did we measure 36.5 dB. The fans are almost imperceptible. The Zotac 960 AMP! was tested in the same way and registered 39.5 dB next to the fan.
Tom's is comparing the different brand offerings for GTX 960 - that is what everybody wants right? You will find comparison with other cards in the reference card review (they didn't get the reference card though)
Near identical acoustic performance, too.
Did you mean decibels?
Also, there was no mention of the HDMI version included with this card. For clarity, is this HDMI 2.0?
Thanks!
Reference +150?
Gaming Mode +150?
+150 = what frequency?
This came down to availability of cards, and timeframe. I only had this card in hand for 4 days to do the testing. I'm fairly new to Tom's (having started in January) and had not yet reviewed any AMD cards. As such, I did not have any on hand.
It should be noted that this review has been in the queue for a while now but was delayed to make room for the 980ti, Fury X and Fury releases.
The tests were all done in May, long before AMD released the R9 380 to compare it against. MSI uses the same fans and near identical cooler, so the accoustic performance should be on par.
My apologies, it wasn't meant to be confusing.
The overclocking was done from the base Gaming Mode clock speed.
"Gaming Mode is the default setting; its GPU clock setting is 1190MHz, while GPU Boost is increased to 1253MHz"
1190 + 150 = overclocked speed of 1240Mhz.