MSI GT60 2PC Dominator Review: A Fast Notebook With Battery Boost

MSI's new GT60 2PC Dominator outperforms the company's previous-gen GT60 2OC thanks to a new CPU, new GPU, and triple-monitor Surround technology. We compare both configurations, add up the differences, and gauge the effect of Nvidia's Battery Boost.

Comparing MSI's GT60 Using Tom's Hardware's Benchmarks

Test Hardware Configurations
MSI GT60-2PC-424USMSI GT60-2OC-022USSBM $750 Gaming PC
ProcessorIntel Core i7-4800MQ, 2.7 - 3.7 GHzIntel Core i7-4700MQ, 2.4 - 3.4 GHzIntel Core i3-4130: 3.40 GHz, Two Physical Cores
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 870M: 941-967 MHz, 3 GB GDDR5-5000Nvidia GeForce GTX 770M: 706-797 MHz, 3 GB GDDR5-4008Nvidia GeForce GTX 770: 1098 MHz, GDDR5-7010(O/C: 1283 MHz, GDDR5-7610)
Memory8 GB Kingston DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28 (single-channel)8 GB Kingston DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28 (single-channel)8 GB Adata DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24 (dual-channel)
MotherboardMS-16F4: Intel FCPGA946, HM87 ExpressMS-16F4: Intel FCPGA946, HM87 ExpressAsus H81M-K: LGA 1150, Intel H81 Express
CaseMSI GT60MSI GT60Rosewill Line-M
CPU CoolerMSI GT60MSI GT60Intel Core i3 boxed cooler
Hard DriveHGST HTS721010A9E630: 1 TB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB cacheHGST HTS721010A9E630: 1 TB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB cacheWestern Digital WD10EZEX: 1 TB, 7200 RPM, 64 MB cache
PowerDelta ADP-180NB: 180 W ExternalDelta ADP-180NB: 180 W ExternalRosewill Capstone-450-M: 450 W Semi-Modular, 80 PLUS Gold
Software
OSMicrosoft Windows 8 Pro x64Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
GraphicsNvidia ForceWare 337.5 WHQLNvidia ForceWare 337.5 WHQLNvidia ForceWare 332.21 WHQL
ChipsetIntel INF 9.4.0.1023Intel INF 9.4.0.1023Intel INF 9.4.0.1017

We're comparing the GT60-2PC Dominator to its most closely-matched predecessor in both hardware and price. Intel’s Core i7-4800MQ replaces its earlier Core i7-4700MQ, and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 870M replaces the GeForce GTX 770M. Both models use the same power supply, and both are equipped with the same storage and memory.

Since these are gaming-oriented notebooks, we decided to throw in some tougher titles compared to previous models. But the relatively high-end CPUs also open these up to desktop-like work environments, allowing owners to work and play from the same machine. Our System Builder Marathon benchmark suite targets the same kind of performance flexibility, and using it allows me to include one of our previously-tested machines as another point of reference.

Benchmark Configuration
3D Games
Battlefield 4Version 1.0.0.1, DirectX 11, 100-sec. Fraps "Tashgar" Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA, 4X AF, SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset,  4X MSAA, 16X AF, HBAO
Grid 2Steam Version, In-Game Test Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
Metro: Last LightSteam version, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" SceneTest Set 1: DX11, Med Quality, 4x AF, Low Blur, No SSAA, No Tesselation, No PhysXTest Set 2: DX11, High Quality, 16x AF, Normal Blur, SSAA, Tesselation Normal, No PhysX
Far Cry 3V. 1.04, DirectX 11, 50-sec. FRAPS "Amanaki Outpost" Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC., SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO
Adobe Creative Suite
Adobe After Effects CCVersion 12.0.0.404: Create Video which includes 3 Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly
Adobe Photoshop CCVersion 14.0 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
Adobe Premeire Pro CCVersion 7.0.0 (342), 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
Audio/Video Encoding
iTunesVersion 11.0.4.4 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
LAME MP3Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 0.99: Video from Canon Eos 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, two-channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
TotalCode Studio 2.5Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, two-channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
Productivity
ABBYY FineReaderVersion 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
Adobe Acrobat 11Version 11.0.0.379: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption
Autodesk 3ds Max 2013Version 15.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
BlenderVersion: 2.68A, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
Visual Studio 2010Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted
File Compression
WinZipVersion 18.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
WinRARVersion 5.0: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
7-ZipVersion 9.30 alpha (64-bit): THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
3DMark 11Version: 1.0.5.0, Benchmark Only
3DMark ProfessionalVersion: 1.2.250.0 (64-bit), Fire Strike Benchmark
PCMark 8Version: 1.0.0 x64, Full Test
SiSoftware SandraVersion 2014.02.20.10, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Multimedia / Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth Benchmarks
35 Comments Comment from the forums
  blackmagnum 18 June 2014 07:33
    Cue the " I can build a faster desktop at half the price " argument...
    Reply
  HT 18 June 2014 07:41
    what about the noise ? This article needs a noise evaluation. The old GT780DX's fan was terrible.

Once burned, twice shy MSI.

    Once burned, twice shy MSI.
    Reply
  danwat1234 18 June 2014 08:03
    Does Battery Booster allow you have a set FPS goal, like instead of cutting back when the GPU is crunching more than 60FPS, have it cut back once FPS goes beyond 30FPS?

    The fan in this laptop is awesome. MSI is the only company I know of that puts a 12 volt fan in their laptop. This single fan can move about 25cfm of air (source; http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gt70-dragon-edition-2-core-i7-4930mx-laptop,3545-5.html)
    which may be more air flow than the Asus G750 can supply, who knows.

    The CPU in this laptop is socketed and fully supports all the way up to a 4940MX Extreme CPU 3.1/4GHZ and supports overclocking via Intel XTU.
    The CPU in the G750 cannot be upgraded so it is just a gaming laptop whereas this can be a workstation laptop.

    The screen can tilt back significantly more than the G750 (both the GT60 and GT70 MSI laptops) and weighs less with the same computing hardware.

    The 180w AC adapter limitation and the NOS crutch can be annoying if you are fully taxing the extreme CPU and the GPU for long periods of time, it may dip into the battery. Once the battery goes down to 30%, it'll stop sucking from the battery and throttle.
    Luckily I don't think NOS ever really activates unless you have an extreme CPU in it and everything fully taxed and may be quite hard to activate since this model isn't the -2PE model with the 880m.

    The new MSI GT72 has a 220w AC adapter so I guess they've figured that they need more power headroom).
    Reply
  Plusthinking Iq 18 June 2014 08:26
    msi still have issues with cooling and noise, a laptop must be silent and cool or its pointless....
    Reply
  Crashman 18 June 2014 09:19
    13529028 said:
    what about the noise ? This article needs a noise evaluation. The old GT780DX's fan was terrible.

    Once burned, twice shy MSI.
    The noise wasn't bad but the room was cool so I was concerned that it might not be realistic for normal users

    13529105 said:
    Does Battery Booster allow you have a set FPS goal, like instead of cutting back when the GPU is crunching more than 60FPS, have it cut back once FPS goes beyond 30FPS?
    You can set other FPS targets but I left it at the 30FPS default to get the best battery benefit.
    13529200 said:
    msi still have issues with cooling and noise, a laptop must be silent and cool or its pointless....
    Then you're not going to find a notebook you can game on...anywhere.
    Reply
  danwat1234 18 June 2014 10:25
    msi still have issues with cooling and noise, a laptop must be silent and cool or its pointless....
    The only issues I've seen are bad paste jobs from the factory. If it's done right the cooling systems work fine, from my research. What other cooling issues does it have? Thanks
    Reply
  hex2bit 18 June 2014 11:26
    Why the continued use of mechanical drives? Would not a SSD help with power, speed and cooling?
    Reply
  Plusthinking Iq 18 June 2014 11:33
    number of fans and heatpipes are a problem
    Reply
  wtfxxxgp 18 June 2014 12:50
    "Then you're not going to find a notebook you can game on...anywhere."

    I LOL'd at this. Well-said Crashman. I don't know how anyone that has ever used a laptop even for light gaming (I'm referring to something as simple as League Of Legends) could say something like "a laptop must be silent and cool or its pointless". The fact is: performance = heat = adequate cooling = noise. The amount of each of these is dependent on the other...as well as the build (obviously), but the confined space in MOBILE COMPUTERS (aka notebooks/laptops) will always be a challenge until technology can convert the effects of energy used into cold, instead of heat.
    Reply
  Crashman 18 June 2014 13:16
    13530242 said:
    "Then you're not going to find a notebook you can game on...anywhere."

    I LOL'd at this. Well-said Crashman. I don't know how anyone that has ever used a laptop even for light gaming (I'm referring to something as simple as League Of Legends) could say something like "a laptop must be silent and cool or its pointless". The fact is: performance = heat = adequate cooling = noise. The amount of each of these is dependent on the other...as well as the build (obviously), but the confined space in MOBILE COMPUTERS (aka notebooks/laptops) will always be a challenge until technology can convert the effects of energy used into cold, instead of heat.
    BTW, I came up with 40-50db at full load. Your mileage may vary.
    Reply