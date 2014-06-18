MSI GT60 2PC Dominator Review: A Fast Notebook With Battery Boost

Comparing MSI's GT60 Using Tom's Hardware's Benchmarks

Test Hardware Configurations MSI GT60-2PC-424US MSI GT60-2OC-022US SBM $750 Gaming PC Processor Intel Core i7-4800MQ, 2.7 - 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7-4700MQ, 2.4 - 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3-4130: 3.40 GHz, Two Physical Cores Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 870M: 941-967 MHz, 3 GB GDDR5-5000 Nvidia GeForce GTX 770M: 706-797 MHz, 3 GB GDDR5-4008 Nvidia GeForce GTX 770: 1098 MHz, GDDR5-7010(O/C: 1283 MHz, GDDR5-7610) Memory 8 GB Kingston DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28 (single-channel) 8 GB Kingston DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28 (single-channel) 8 GB Adata DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24 (dual-channel) Motherboard MS-16F4: Intel FCPGA946, HM87 Express MS-16F4: Intel FCPGA946, HM87 Express Asus H81M-K: LGA 1150, Intel H81 Express Case MSI GT60 MSI GT60 Rosewill Line-M CPU Cooler MSI GT60 MSI GT60 Intel Core i3 boxed cooler Hard Drive HGST HTS721010A9E630: 1 TB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB cache HGST HTS721010A9E630: 1 TB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB cache Western Digital WD10EZEX: 1 TB, 7200 RPM, 64 MB cache Power Delta ADP-180NB: 180 W External Delta ADP-180NB: 180 W External Rosewill Capstone-450-M: 450 W Semi-Modular, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64 Graphics Nvidia ForceWare 337.5 WHQL Nvidia ForceWare 337.5 WHQL Nvidia ForceWare 332.21 WHQL Chipset Intel INF 9.4.0.1023 Intel INF 9.4.0.1023 Intel INF 9.4.0.1017

We're comparing the GT60-2PC Dominator to its most closely-matched predecessor in both hardware and price. Intel’s Core i7-4800MQ replaces its earlier Core i7-4700MQ, and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 870M replaces the GeForce GTX 770M. Both models use the same power supply, and both are equipped with the same storage and memory.

Since these are gaming-oriented notebooks, we decided to throw in some tougher titles compared to previous models. But the relatively high-end CPUs also open these up to desktop-like work environments, allowing owners to work and play from the same machine. Our System Builder Marathon benchmark suite targets the same kind of performance flexibility, and using it allows me to include one of our previously-tested machines as another point of reference.