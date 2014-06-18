MSI GT60 2PC Dominator Review: A Fast Notebook With Battery Boost

Comparing MSI's GT60 Using Tom's Hardware's Benchmarks
|Test Hardware Configurations
|MSI GT60-2PC-424US
|MSI GT60-2OC-022US
|SBM $750 Gaming PC
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-4800MQ, 2.7 - 3.7 GHz
|Intel Core i7-4700MQ, 2.4 - 3.4 GHz
|Intel Core i3-4130: 3.40 GHz, Two Physical Cores
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 870M: 941-967 MHz, 3 GB GDDR5-5000
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 770M: 706-797 MHz, 3 GB GDDR5-4008
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 770: 1098 MHz, GDDR5-7010(O/C: 1283 MHz, GDDR5-7610)
|Memory
|8 GB Kingston DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28 (single-channel)
|8 GB Kingston DDR3-1600 CAS 11-11-11-28 (single-channel)
|8 GB Adata DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-24 (dual-channel)
|Motherboard
|MS-16F4: Intel FCPGA946, HM87 Express
|MS-16F4: Intel FCPGA946, HM87 Express
|Asus H81M-K: LGA 1150, Intel H81 Express
|Case
|MSI GT60
|MSI GT60
|Rosewill Line-M
|CPU Cooler
|MSI GT60
|MSI GT60
|Intel Core i3 boxed cooler
|Hard Drive
|HGST HTS721010A9E630: 1 TB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB cache
|HGST HTS721010A9E630: 1 TB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB cache
|Western Digital WD10EZEX: 1 TB, 7200 RPM, 64 MB cache
|Power
|Delta ADP-180NB: 180 W External
|Delta ADP-180NB: 180 W External
|Rosewill Capstone-450-M: 450 W Semi-Modular, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Microsoft Windows 8 Pro x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia ForceWare 337.5 WHQL
|Nvidia ForceWare 337.5 WHQL
|Nvidia ForceWare 332.21 WHQL
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.4.0.1023
|Intel INF 9.4.0.1023
|Intel INF 9.4.0.1017
We're comparing the GT60-2PC Dominator to its most closely-matched predecessor in both hardware and price. Intel’s Core i7-4800MQ replaces its earlier Core i7-4700MQ, and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 870M replaces the GeForce GTX 770M. Both models use the same power supply, and both are equipped with the same storage and memory.
Since these are gaming-oriented notebooks, we decided to throw in some tougher titles compared to previous models. But the relatively high-end CPUs also open these up to desktop-like work environments, allowing owners to work and play from the same machine. Our System Builder Marathon benchmark suite targets the same kind of performance flexibility, and using it allows me to include one of our previously-tested machines as another point of reference.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Battlefield 4
|Version 1.0.0.1, DirectX 11, 100-sec. Fraps "Tashgar" Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA, 4X AF, SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 4X MSAA, 16X AF, HBAO
|Grid 2
|Steam Version, In-Game Test Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 8x AA
|Metro: Last Light
|Steam version, Built-In Benchmark, "Frontline" SceneTest Set 1: DX11, Med Quality, 4x AF, Low Blur, No SSAA, No Tesselation, No PhysXTest Set 2: DX11, High Quality, 16x AF, Normal Blur, SSAA, Tesselation Normal, No PhysX
|Far Cry 3
|V. 1.04, DirectX 11, 50-sec. FRAPS "Amanaki Outpost" Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC., SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO
|Adobe Creative Suite
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Version 12.0.0.404: Create Video which includes 3 Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Version 14.0 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Adobe Premeire Pro CC
|Version 7.0.0 (342), 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 11.0.4.4 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.99: Video from Canon Eos 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, two-channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
|TotalCode Studio 2.5
|Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, two-channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Adobe Acrobat 11
|Version 11.0.0.379: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2013
|Version 15.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|Blender
|Version: 2.68A, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
|Visual Studio 2010
|Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted
|File Compression
|WinZip
|Version 18.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 5.0: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.30 alpha (64-bit): THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.5.0, Benchmark Only
|3DMark Professional
|Version: 1.2.250.0 (64-bit), Fire Strike Benchmark
|PCMark 8
|Version: 1.0.0 x64, Full Test
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version 2014.02.20.10, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Multimedia / Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth Benchmarks
Once burned, twice shy MSI.
The fan in this laptop is awesome. MSI is the only company I know of that puts a 12 volt fan in their laptop. This single fan can move about 25cfm of air (source; http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gt70-dragon-edition-2-core-i7-4930mx-laptop,3545-5.html)
which may be more air flow than the Asus G750 can supply, who knows.
The CPU in this laptop is socketed and fully supports all the way up to a 4940MX Extreme CPU 3.1/4GHZ and supports overclocking via Intel XTU.
The CPU in the G750 cannot be upgraded so it is just a gaming laptop whereas this can be a workstation laptop.
The screen can tilt back significantly more than the G750 (both the GT60 and GT70 MSI laptops) and weighs less with the same computing hardware.
The 180w AC adapter limitation and the NOS crutch can be annoying if you are fully taxing the extreme CPU and the GPU for long periods of time, it may dip into the battery. Once the battery goes down to 30%, it'll stop sucking from the battery and throttle.
Luckily I don't think NOS ever really activates unless you have an extreme CPU in it and everything fully taxed and may be quite hard to activate since this model isn't the -2PE model with the 880m.
The new MSI GT72 has a 220w AC adapter so I guess they've figured that they need more power headroom).
You can set other FPS targets but I left it at the 30FPS default to get the best battery benefit.
Then you're not going to find a notebook you can game on...anywhere.
I LOL'd at this. Well-said Crashman. I don't know how anyone that has ever used a laptop even for light gaming (I'm referring to something as simple as League Of Legends) could say something like "a laptop must be silent and cool or its pointless". The fact is: performance = heat = adequate cooling = noise. The amount of each of these is dependent on the other...as well as the build (obviously), but the confined space in MOBILE COMPUTERS (aka notebooks/laptops) will always be a challenge until technology can convert the effects of energy used into cold, instead of heat.