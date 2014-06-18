MSI GT60 2PC Dominator Review: A Fast Notebook With Battery Boost

MSI’s New Standard Bearer?

Value is defined by being the best at a given price, and MSI is constantly pushing its value message into motherboard, graphics card and even complete notebook markets. We all like a good value story, and a value saga is certain to get even more of our attention. You see, today’s GT60 2PC started its life as the previous generation GT60 2OC, and look at how far it’s come.

OK, maybe looking isn’t enough. The skinny on this one is that MSI took its $1400 mid-sized gaming notebook and upgraded the CPU from Intel’s Core i7-4700MQ to the current Core i7-4800MQ, and from Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 770M to its newer GeForce GTX 870M, without increasing the price. Its competitors occasionally make similar moves, so that’s par for the course. What really makes this notebook special is that buyers get MSI’s Dominator upgrade without the extra cost you would have paid previously. And that means that when you finally get the GT60 2PC Dominator home, you can connect three external monitors using Nvidia's Surround technology for a more desktop-like experience.

Other new features are part of the GeForce driver package, including Nvidia's Battery Boost frequency-based FPS limiter, ShadowPlay game video capature, a Twitch streaming port for ShadowPlay, and GameStream mode to allow your notebook’s more powerful hardware to serve an Nvidia Shield handheld console. While most of these features could also improve the previous GeForce GTX 770M, Battery Boost is available only with current hardware.

MSI "Dominator-424" GT60-2PC-424US Component List Platform MS-16F4: Intel FCPGA946, HM87 Express, MXM-3 Discrete Graphics CPU Core i7-4800MQ (Haswell), 2.7 - 3.7 GHz, 6 MB shared L3 cache, 47 W TDP RAM Kingston MSI16D3LS1KBG/8G (1 x 8 GB) DDR3-1600 SO-DIMM, CL11 Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 870M: 941-967 MHz, 3 GB GDDR5-5000 Display 15.6" FHD 16:9 anti-glare LED backlight LCD, 1920X1080 Webcam Bison NB Pro 720p webcam Audio Realtek ALC892 with Creative Sound Blaster Cinema Security Kensington Security Slot Storage Hard Drive HGST Travelstar 7K1000 HTS721010A9E630: 1 TB, SATA 6Gb/s, 32 MB cache Optical Drive HLDS 8x slim internal DVD Burner model GT90N Media Drive RTS5227 SD/SDHC/SDXC flash media interface Networking Wireless LAN Killer Wireless-N 1202 300 Mb/s (2x2) a/b/g/n Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Combo Wireless PAN Integrated Bluetooth 4.0 Transceiver on Wireless Combo Card Gigabit Network Killer E2200 10/100/1000 Mb/s Ethernet IEEE-1394 None Telephony None Peripheral Interfaces USB 1 x USB 2.0, 3 x USB 3.0 Expansion Card Not Available HDD 1x eSATA / USB 3.0 combo port Audio Headphone, Microphone, Digital Out, Analog In Video 2 x Mini DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI-I Power & Weight AC Adapter 180 W Power Brick, 100-240 V AC to 19.5 V DC Battery 11.1 V, 7800 mAh (87 Wh) Single Weight Notebook 6.9 lbs, AC Adapter 1.9 lbs, Total 8.8 pounds Software Operating System Microsoft Windows 8.1, OEM Service Warranty Two years labor, Two years parts Price $1400

MSI offers its GT60 2PC Dominator in various flavors for different markets. Called the “Dominator-424” by some of MSI’s resellers, the GT60-2PC-424US we're testing includes a capacious 1 TB hard drive, but no SSD. And it only comes with one 8 GB memory module.