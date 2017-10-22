MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z Review

Power Consumption

Our power consumption numbers come from the card in its stock form and after overclocking it as far as we could go. If you need help getting there, the default 300W power target can be increased as high as 350W.

The corresponding voltages increase in kind. But we never saw more than 1.062V, and in a taxing gaming workload the voltage settles right around 1.05V.

Load on the Motherboard Slot

With a maximum of 0.9A during our stress test and gaming loop, the Lightning Z lands way below the PCI-SIG's 5.5A ceiling. We can see that the motherboard slot doesn't supply Nvidia's GPU or Micron's GDDR5X.

