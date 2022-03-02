MSI MPG A650GF Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

Overall performance is high enough. Still, the PSU cannot meet eye-to-eye the Corsair RM650x and the XPG Core Reactor with similar capacity.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Average noise output is low, with the majority of competing offerings taking the lead though, in this section. The unit's major opponent, the Corsair RM650x, is 5 dBA quieter.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Average efficiency is high, losing only to the XPG Core Reactor 650.

Power Factor Rating

The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.

The APFC converter should have higher performance, especially with 230V input.

