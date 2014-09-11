NEC E232WMT 23-Inch Touchscreen Monitor Review

Results: Grayscale Tracking And Gamma Response

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

Grayscale Tracking

If you don’t plan to calibrate the E232WMT, we recommend sRGB mode as the most accurate. To adjust the white balance, you have to select the User mode, which is based on the non-adjustable Native mode shown below.

This is how the monitor shows up from the factory. The blue-green tint pervades all brightness levels starting at 30 percent. If you select User, you see the same result before calibration.

sRGB is the best fire-and-forget mode on the E232WMT. It still has visible errors starting at 40 percent, but in our opinion provides the best uncalibrated image. The tint leans toward blue and rises in intensity up to the maximum level.

The RGB sliders are a little coarse in operation. Fortunately, we still achieved good results with our calibration. There are slight spikes at 40, 50, and 100 percent, but they aren't visible. Accuracy is obviously not the primary design goal. Still, this panel performs well indeed.

Here is our comparison group:

Among business-class screens, the E232WMT lags in its out-of-box performance. A 4.60 Delta E measurement reflects what we see from Native mode, and switching to sRGB only improves the average error to 4.29. We definitely recommend calibrating this monitor for the best picture quality.

Adjusting the RGB sliders takes the E232WMT to a fairly high level of accuracy. We always shoot for an average error of less than one Delta E, so 1.02 only misses that mark by a hair.

Gamma Response

The E232WMT’s gamma performance is consistent in every color mode whether you calibrate or not. There is a dynamic contrast option that skews our findings significantly, but if you leave it off, you’re rewarded with near-perfect tracking. Our only beef is that there are no other gamma presets available. If you want something other than 2.2, you’re out of luck.

Here is our comparison group again:

Gamma tracking is super-tight at only a .14 variance from lowest to highest. In output terms, it never varies from the standard by more than 1.65 cd/m2. That's excellent.

We calculate gamma deviation by simply expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.

The E232WMT misses the 2.2 average value by a scant .0204. Even the most sensitive eyes won't see a problem. We’re glad to see that gamma doesn’t interact with any of the monitor’s image adjustments.