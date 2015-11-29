NEC EA275UHD 27-inch UHD Monitor Review

Color Gamut & Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

In the past we’ve shown you the relationship between gamma and color saturation. The charts generated by the EA275UHD further demonstrate the concept. At the 100-percent level, all six colors are pretty much on-target except blue which is slightly under-saturated. But look at the targets inside the gamut triangle. Light gamma coupled with high luminance values create under-saturation most significantly in red, blue and magenta. A fix to gamma tracking would yield a better result in this test.

sRGB mode is a little better but it still has higher luminance values than it should. The net result is decent color accuracy as you can see by the Delta E numbers. But there is more performance available here.

Calibration of the number three preset brings down the error levels a little more but doesn’t completely solve the saturation and luminance issues. It seems the only way to improve upon these results is to use SpectraView to correct the gamma tracking.

Now we return to the comparison group.

We’ve been saying overall errors aren’t too far above the visible threshold. 3.28dE is the best we could do with an instrumented calibration. If you choose the sRGB mode, the error is only slightly higher at 3.47dE. Native mode yields an average of 4.30dE. Since sRGB provides more contrast than Preset 3, that’s the mode we recommend.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

There’s a tiny bit of bonus red and green available so the total gamut volume exceeds 100-percent sRGB by 2.96-percent. It looks like some tweaking has happened here since the VP2780-4K, which uses the same panel part, has seven-percent less volume. In NEC’s case however, if you want exactly 100-percent volume you can achieve it with SpectraView or CalMAN.