Google Nexus 10 Review: Is 2560x1600 High-Def Enough?

LCD Performance: By The Numbers

Subpixels on Google Nexus 10

The Nexus 10's subpixels are difficult to resolve due to the tablet's 2560x1600 resolution, even when we crank our microscope's magnification up all the way. We know that Google employs a Samsung Super Plane-to-Line Switching (PLS) panel, which we first encountered on the Galaxy Tab 10.1. Even more than a year later, it remains one of the best-looking displays we've seen, capable of delivering performance close to the third-gen iPad, which was released months later.

Although it uses the same panel technology as Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1, the Nexus 10 displays disappointing color saturation. It only renders 47% of the Adobe RGB1998 and 66% of the sRGB gamuts. Given that modest performance, it's a little more difficult to get excited about Google's high native resolution, since the Nexus 10 can't match the vividness of competition from Apple.

The Nexus 10's only clear advantage seems to be its ability to reach a high brightness setting, though contrast ratio still hovers near a mediocre 1000:1.