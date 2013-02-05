Google Nexus 10 Review: Is 2560x1600 High-Def Enough?

Battery Life And Recharge Time
Normalized Brightness Benchmarks (Background Info)
The Nexus 10 employs an SoC with two Cortex-A15 cores. Its Mali-T604 drives a high-resolution display. And it weighs less than the third-gen iPad. Perhaps it shouldn't surprise us that Google's tablet comes in under eight hours of battery life, despite its 33.75 Wh battery.
In our movie playback test, the Nexus 10 again trails the Nexus 7 and third-gen iPad, lasting just over nine hours. As we know, this is a completely different workload than the Web browsing metric, since only the SoC's fixed-function logic is being used to decode our H.264-encoded file.
Our gaming test requires careful analysis. Riptide GP only runs with its enhanced graphical effects on Tegra 3-based tablets under Android. The SoCs operating under iOS, Windows RT, and Windows 8 also have to contend with the more demanding visuals. Therefore, the Nexus 10 renders a simpler version of the game, helping bolster its longevity.
Recharging
The Nexus 10 takes an exceptionally long time to recharge from its micro-USB connector. In fact, this is the first tablet we've seen since Apple's third-gen iPad to take longer than five hours before hitting 90% charge.
Expect to wait more than 6.5 hours before hitting full capacity. Hopefully, Google comes out with an official charger for its Magnetic Pogo pin charger that helps rectify these results.
A T604 can be configured up to what - 8 cores? The Nexus 10 has ONE and it performs just under a PVR 543MP4
The CPU is absolutely monstrous, as is RAM Bandwidth, resolution etc..
I often think to myself - Why aren't other manufacturers sticking specs like these into their own systems? Stick a T604MP4 in there and you've got performance numbers (mind you, numbers likely not real-world) close to 2.5x that of the fastest iPad in every single way (except battery.. Lol).
As for CPU, Stick a 1.7GHz S4 Pro in there with 2GB of RAM and combine it with the same screen.
The company that does that has my next purchase guaranteed.
Values higher than that will result in the image having a blue bias. Values lower than that will result is the image appearing reddish. Of course, this also depends on the ambient light, which will influence how the image is perceived. But 6.5k Kelvin was supposedly chosen to match natural daylight.
Just sayin'...
Link is http://www.tomshardware.com/picturestory/605-toms-hardware-editors.html
They also used images that are so vivid and almost artificial that it's sometimes hard to tell which display is reproducing the images more faithfully.
i disagree completely.
If they want to learn how to write better video reviews, Tom's could do worse than to check out David Katzmaier's reviews, on CNet.