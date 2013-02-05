Google Nexus 10 Review: Is 2560x1600 High-Def Enough?

Battery Life And Recharge Time

Normalized Brightness Benchmarks (Background Info)

The Nexus 10 employs an SoC with two Cortex-A15 cores. Its Mali-T604 drives a high-resolution display. And it weighs less than the third-gen iPad. Perhaps it shouldn't surprise us that Google's tablet comes in under eight hours of battery life, despite its 33.75 Wh battery.

In our movie playback test, the Nexus 10 again trails the Nexus 7 and third-gen iPad, lasting just over nine hours. As we know, this is a completely different workload than the Web browsing metric, since only the SoC's fixed-function logic is being used to decode our H.264-encoded file.

Our gaming test requires careful analysis. Riptide GP only runs with its enhanced graphical effects on Tegra 3-based tablets under Android. The SoCs operating under iOS, Windows RT, and Windows 8 also have to contend with the more demanding visuals. Therefore, the Nexus 10 renders a simpler version of the game, helping bolster its longevity.

Recharging

The Nexus 10 takes an exceptionally long time to recharge from its micro-USB connector. In fact, this is the first tablet we've seen since Apple's third-gen iPad to take longer than five hours before hitting 90% charge.

Expect to wait more than 6.5 hours before hitting full capacity. Hopefully, Google comes out with an official charger for its Magnetic Pogo pin charger that helps rectify these results.