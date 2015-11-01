Nixeus NX-VUE24A Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout And Accessories
The accessory bundle is small but includes exactly what you need to run at 144Hz and use FreeSync. You get a DisplayPort cable and a connector for analog audio. The power supply is external and comes in the form of a small brick. You also get a printed quick start guide with warranty information. Pay attention to the latter; unless you register your purchase with Nixeus the warranty is only two years.
The stand comes split into a base and upright and is assembled with eight small screws. You’ll need a Phillips-head tool to put it together. Black screws attach the upright to the panel (don’t forget to use the washers), and silver screws attach the base.
Product 360
Styling is fairly plain and the NX-VUE24A doesn’t call attention to itself with colored trim or large logos. It’s made from textured black plastic that doesn’t reflect light. The screen’s front layer also doesn’t pick up glare. It’s a little more aggressive than most but the image’s clarity doesn’t suffer. OSD control buttons are along the bottom right and denoted by tiny molded icons that are pretty much impossible to see. You’ll develop a feel for the buttons after a while but we managed to accidentally shut off the power a few times.
The stand is reasonably solid but the height, swivel and tilt adjustments are very stiff. Furthermore, you must press a button to raise and lower the panel after which it locks in place. You can also rotate the NX-VUE24A to portrait mode. If you plan to line up three of them vertically, note that the bezel is a little wider at the bottom than at the top and sides.
The panel is a bit slimmer than many monitors at just under one inch. The tilt function doesn’t have much range but there’s enough to find a position that will work for you. You can see the height lock button just below where the panel attaches to the upright. When you swivel the monitor, the base stays in place.
The NX-VUE24A’s non-descript styling continues around back with a complete absence of logos. The plastic cover tapers smoothly from edge to edge broken only by a small row of vents. Our sample ran cool even when we left it on all day. The upright has a small hole for cable management.
One of each type of video input is included – HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2a, DVI and VGA. An HDMI connection will work up to 120Hz and DisplayPort (required for FreeSync) runs at the full 144Hz. DVI will also run at the top refresh rate but you don’t get FreeSync. VGA is limited to 60Hz. The only thing we miss is a USB hub.
No USB isn't a huge deal for 99% of the people and I don't think it should really be a strike against this monitor. Sure it's present on higher end models but who's to say that contributes to a monitor's worth in the first place? USB hubs are so cheap, I don't think anyone uses USB as a metric for picking a monitor.
While they did fudge the brightness number, this monitor can still go above safe brightness settings. Unless you need to burn out your eyes, most people won't even notice it.
Perplexed as to why "TN Panel" is listed as a con when in this very review it's stated that being a TN panel isn't indicative of poor quality or color. This monitor has good color, especially considering it's a gaming monitor.
As said "viewing angles" are one drawback. As for color, the TN may not be "poor" but it is not as good as IPS (IPS has drawbacks like more ghosting though).
Other:
It should be "LCD panel" not "LED panel" in the article. It is an LED monitor but that just refers to the choice of backlight. The "panel" is the IPS, TN or other technology that filters the backlight to produce individual pixels.
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/articles/response_time.htm
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/articles/motion_blur.htm
Both technologies have not yet achieved the gold standard of response an motion clarity that was CRT, though :D
Bigger screen and resolution not to mention colours.
This monitor would be great if sold under $200. $350 for TN 1080p panel even with fast response time is a joke.
The Last widely manufactured overclockable Korean IPS, the QNIX 2710, has issues; one of which is being hit or miss when overclocking and getting the true frame rate you've overclocked to vs. skipping frames. It also has significant ghosting and overshoot. It's a good monitor, but definitely has compromises. "you get what you pay for" is true here.
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/reviews/qnix_qx2710.htm
...it's a damn shame about overlord computers; I hope Scribby recovers. Even so, I don't think the company was going to be around much longer with the falling prices of 120hz+ adaptive sync monitors.
That reminds me... Manufacturer refurb'd Acer XG270HU's are on Ebay from the Acer store for $330 & free shipping right now. I totally bought one then posted on slickdeals :)