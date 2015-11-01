Nixeus NX-VUE24A Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout And Accessories

The accessory bundle is small but includes exactly what you need to run at 144Hz and use FreeSync. You get a DisplayPort cable and a connector for analog audio. The power supply is external and comes in the form of a small brick. You also get a printed quick start guide with warranty information. Pay attention to the latter; unless you register your purchase with Nixeus the warranty is only two years.

The stand comes split into a base and upright and is assembled with eight small screws. You’ll need a Phillips-head tool to put it together. Black screws attach the upright to the panel (don’t forget to use the washers), and silver screws attach the base.

Product 360

Styling is fairly plain and the NX-VUE24A doesn’t call attention to itself with colored trim or large logos. It’s made from textured black plastic that doesn’t reflect light. The screen’s front layer also doesn’t pick up glare. It’s a little more aggressive than most but the image’s clarity doesn’t suffer. OSD control buttons are along the bottom right and denoted by tiny molded icons that are pretty much impossible to see. You’ll develop a feel for the buttons after a while but we managed to accidentally shut off the power a few times.

The stand is reasonably solid but the height, swivel and tilt adjustments are very stiff. Furthermore, you must press a button to raise and lower the panel after which it locks in place. You can also rotate the NX-VUE24A to portrait mode. If you plan to line up three of them vertically, note that the bezel is a little wider at the bottom than at the top and sides.

The panel is a bit slimmer than many monitors at just under one inch. The tilt function doesn’t have much range but there’s enough to find a position that will work for you. You can see the height lock button just below where the panel attaches to the upright. When you swivel the monitor, the base stays in place.

The NX-VUE24A’s non-descript styling continues around back with a complete absence of logos. The plastic cover tapers smoothly from edge to edge broken only by a small row of vents. Our sample ran cool even when we left it on all day. The upright has a small hole for cable management.

One of each type of video input is included – HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2a, DVI and VGA. An HDMI connection will work up to 120Hz and DisplayPort (required for FreeSync) runs at the full 144Hz. DVI will also run at the top refresh rate but you don’t get FreeSync. VGA is limited to 60Hz. The only thing we miss is a USB hub.