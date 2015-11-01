Nixeus NX-VUE24A Monitor Review

OSD Setup And Calibration

The OSD is operated by four buttons that require firm pressure to operate. After the joysticks and controllers we’ve seen on other monitors, traditional keys seem a lot less intuitive.

OSD Tour

Pressing the far-left key brings up the OSD. Its default screen position is down in the lower-right corner which is convenient. That way it doesn’t interfere with test patterns. The first sub-menu covers the image’s luminance controls. The gamma setting are a little unusual. Rather than values like 2.2 or 2.4, the option is either on or off. On page five we’ll show you the difference. In a nutshell, neither setting tracks 2.2. One is too dark and the other too light.

The Color menu breaks up the modes by temperature plus sRGB and User modes. 6500K is the default and runs visibly warm. sRGB is pretty close and cannot be calibrated. User is also a good choice and has the added benefit of increasing output. User Define unlocks the RGB controls for a grayscale calibration.

Once enabled, the RGB controls are a bit of a pain to use. You have to select each color separately, then adjust. After a little back and forth our fingers were sore from so many button presses. Luckily our efforts were rewarded with excellent results in the benchmark tests.

The OSD can be positioned anywhere on the screen you like. You can also specify its transparency and extend the timeout up to 60 seconds.

The OSD is available in six languages. There is an input selector here but the NX-VUE24A will automatically switch to the first active signal it sees. You can also switch sources by pressing the third button.

Display Size has Full Screen and 4:3 options. Reset will return all settings to their as-shipped values. Volume should be set to maximum to get the most out of the tiny speakers. They’re fairly tinny and not terribly loud but they’ll work in a pinch. Unfortunately there is no headphone output so you’ll have to connect your cans (or extra speakers) to your PC. Audio Input switches between digital (HDMI or DisplayPort) and analog.

OD is the overdrive function and has Off, Median and Strong settings. We couldn’t measure a difference in response times between Median and Strong but the higher option adds visible ghosting. Median looks OK in our moving photo tests. We also confirmed that OD works in FreeSync mode. After trying all three settings during gameplay, we preferred to leave it off.

Calibration

The NX-VUE24A has very accurate grayscale and color but its gamma cannot be set to the optimum 2.2 standard. If you don’t calibrate set the mode to User Define and Gamma to On. Then adjust Brightness to taste. sRGB is a good mode as well but its output is limited to about 170cd/m2. Full brightness is only available in the User mode. If you do calibrate, turn Gamma On first as it will change the white point visibly. Below are our recommended settings. Please give them a try to optimize your NX-VUE24A.