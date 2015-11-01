Nixeus NX-VUE24A Monitor Review

OSD Setup And Calibration
The OSD is operated by four buttons that require firm pressure to operate. After the joysticks and controllers we’ve seen on other monitors, traditional keys seem a lot less intuitive.
OSD Tour
Pressing the far-left key brings up the OSD. Its default screen position is down in the lower-right corner which is convenient. That way it doesn’t interfere with test patterns. The first sub-menu covers the image’s luminance controls. The gamma setting are a little unusual. Rather than values like 2.2 or 2.4, the option is either on or off. On page five we’ll show you the difference. In a nutshell, neither setting tracks 2.2. One is too dark and the other too light.
The Color menu breaks up the modes by temperature plus sRGB and User modes. 6500K is the default and runs visibly warm. sRGB is pretty close and cannot be calibrated. User is also a good choice and has the added benefit of increasing output. User Define unlocks the RGB controls for a grayscale calibration.
Once enabled, the RGB controls are a bit of a pain to use. You have to select each color separately, then adjust. After a little back and forth our fingers were sore from so many button presses. Luckily our efforts were rewarded with excellent results in the benchmark tests.
The OSD can be positioned anywhere on the screen you like. You can also specify its transparency and extend the timeout up to 60 seconds.
The OSD is available in six languages. There is an input selector here but the NX-VUE24A will automatically switch to the first active signal it sees. You can also switch sources by pressing the third button.
Display Size has Full Screen and 4:3 options. Reset will return all settings to their as-shipped values. Volume should be set to maximum to get the most out of the tiny speakers. They’re fairly tinny and not terribly loud but they’ll work in a pinch. Unfortunately there is no headphone output so you’ll have to connect your cans (or extra speakers) to your PC. Audio Input switches between digital (HDMI or DisplayPort) and analog.
OD is the overdrive function and has Off, Median and Strong settings. We couldn’t measure a difference in response times between Median and Strong but the higher option adds visible ghosting. Median looks OK in our moving photo tests. We also confirmed that OD works in FreeSync mode. After trying all three settings during gameplay, we preferred to leave it off.
Calibration
The NX-VUE24A has very accurate grayscale and color but its gamma cannot be set to the optimum 2.2 standard. If you don’t calibrate set the mode to User Define and Gamma to On. Then adjust Brightness to taste. sRGB is a good mode as well but its output is limited to about 170cd/m2. Full brightness is only available in the User mode. If you do calibrate, turn Gamma On first as it will change the white point visibly. Below are our recommended settings. Please give them a try to optimize your NX-VUE24A.
|Nixeus NX-VUE24A Settings, Best Uncalibrated
|Color
|User Define
|Gamma
|On
|Brightness
|84
|Contrast
|50
|DCR
|Off
|OD
|Median
|Calibrated
|Color User Define
|Red 74, Green 71, Blue 68
|Gamma
|On
|Brightness 200cd/m2
|84
|Brightness 120cd/m2
|37
|Brightness 100cd/m2
|29
|Brightness 80cd/m2
|22
|Brightness 50cd/m2
|14
|Contrast
|50
|DCR
|Off
|OD
|Median
No USB isn't a huge deal for 99% of the people and I don't think it should really be a strike against this monitor. Sure it's present on higher end models but who's to say that contributes to a monitor's worth in the first place? USB hubs are so cheap, I don't think anyone uses USB as a metric for picking a monitor.
While they did fudge the brightness number, this monitor can still go above safe brightness settings. Unless you need to burn out your eyes, most people won't even notice it.
Perplexed as to why "TN Panel" is listed as a con when in this very review it's stated that being a TN panel isn't indicative of poor quality or color. This monitor has good color, especially considering it's a gaming monitor.
As said "viewing angles" are one drawback. As for color, the TN may not be "poor" but it is not as good as IPS (IPS has drawbacks like more ghosting though).
Other:
It should be "LCD panel" not "LED panel" in the article. It is an LED monitor but that just refers to the choice of backlight. The "panel" is the IPS, TN or other technology that filters the backlight to produce individual pixels.
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/articles/response_time.htm
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/articles/motion_blur.htm
Both technologies have not yet achieved the gold standard of response an motion clarity that was CRT, though :D
Bigger screen and resolution not to mention colours.
This monitor would be great if sold under $200. $350 for TN 1080p panel even with fast response time is a joke.
The Last widely manufactured overclockable Korean IPS, the QNIX 2710, has issues; one of which is being hit or miss when overclocking and getting the true frame rate you've overclocked to vs. skipping frames. It also has significant ghosting and overshoot. It's a good monitor, but definitely has compromises. "you get what you pay for" is true here.
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/reviews/qnix_qx2710.htm
...it's a damn shame about overlord computers; I hope Scribby recovers. Even so, I don't think the company was going to be around much longer with the falling prices of 120hz+ adaptive sync monitors.
That reminds me... Manufacturer refurb'd Acer XG270HU's are on Ebay from the Acer store for $330 & free shipping right now. I totally bought one then posted on slickdeals :)