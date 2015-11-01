Nixeus NX-VUE24A Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking And Gamma Response
Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.
6500K is the default color mode and as you can see it’s visibly red at 30-percent brightness and higher. Simply switching to the cooler 9300K option won’t cut it as that takes you into a very blue/green situation. You have two possible fixes at your disposal, sRGB mode and User Define.
sRGB mode is quite good with no visible errors present. The above measurements were taken with Gamma turned off. Switching it on lightens the image but also introduces green errors. The overall error here is much better at 1.94dE.
Turning on Gamma and calibrating the white point produces the best result. We’ll explain the gamma options more below but suffice it to say you’ll want to turn it on and plug in our recommended RGB values at the very least. Better yet, calibrate the NX-VUE24A yourself if you have the means. It is capable of decent accuracy.
Here is our comparison group.
The warm color temp drops the Nixeus to last place in the out-of-box comparison. While switching to sRGB mode will improve the error level significantly, we recommend calibration for the very best accuracy.
As you can see, calibration is well worth the effort. A .89dE result is comparable to many professional screens. We’re liking the NX-VUE24A’s color accuracy so far but the one thing we couldn’t completely fix was its gamma tracking.
Gamma Response
Nixeus has provided two gamma options, On and Off. By default it’s Off and this rather dark curve is the result. The picture looks a bit drab in this state and color gamut accuracy suffers too. If there were more backlight output available it would be possible to run with this gamma result but ultimately, Nixeus should fix this issue so tracking is more in line with the 2.2 standard.
Turning Gamma On drops the curve below 2.2 which lightens up the image considerably. It’s the lesser of two evils and we ultimately settled on this setting as our preference. Grayscale tracking is affected by this so we suggest choosing your Gamma option before making further adjustments.
Here is our comparison group again.
With a .25 variation in gamma values from smallest to largest, the NX-VUE24A has definite room for improvement. The only way to work around this would be to use a software look-up table from an application like CalMAN. Without that, the above is as good as it gets.
We calculate gamma deviation by simply expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.
With an average value of just 1.95, the Nixeus is well off the 2.2 standard. That being said, we still prefer the lighter option (Gamma On). There is no evidence of detail crush in either shadows or highlights. The image just isn’t quite as good as it could be if the gamma were more accurate.
No USB isn't a huge deal for 99% of the people and I don't think it should really be a strike against this monitor. Sure it's present on higher end models but who's to say that contributes to a monitor's worth in the first place? USB hubs are so cheap, I don't think anyone uses USB as a metric for picking a monitor.
While they did fudge the brightness number, this monitor can still go above safe brightness settings. Unless you need to burn out your eyes, most people won't even notice it.
Perplexed as to why "TN Panel" is listed as a con when in this very review it's stated that being a TN panel isn't indicative of poor quality or color. This monitor has good color, especially considering it's a gaming monitor.
As said "viewing angles" are one drawback. As for color, the TN may not be "poor" but it is not as good as IPS (IPS has drawbacks like more ghosting though).
Other:
It should be "LCD panel" not "LED panel" in the article. It is an LED monitor but that just refers to the choice of backlight. The "panel" is the IPS, TN or other technology that filters the backlight to produce individual pixels.
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/articles/response_time.htm
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/articles/motion_blur.htm
Both technologies have not yet achieved the gold standard of response an motion clarity that was CRT, though :D
Bigger screen and resolution not to mention colours.
This monitor would be great if sold under $200. $350 for TN 1080p panel even with fast response time is a joke.
The Last widely manufactured overclockable Korean IPS, the QNIX 2710, has issues; one of which is being hit or miss when overclocking and getting the true frame rate you've overclocked to vs. skipping frames. It also has significant ghosting and overshoot. It's a good monitor, but definitely has compromises. "you get what you pay for" is true here.
http://www.tftcentral.co.uk/reviews/qnix_qx2710.htm
...it's a damn shame about overlord computers; I hope Scribby recovers. Even so, I don't think the company was going to be around much longer with the falling prices of 120hz+ adaptive sync monitors.
That reminds me... Manufacturer refurb'd Acer XG270HU's are on Ebay from the Acer store for $330 & free shipping right now. I totally bought one then posted on slickdeals :)