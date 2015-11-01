Nixeus NX-VUE24A Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking And Gamma Response

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

6500K is the default color mode and as you can see it’s visibly red at 30-percent brightness and higher. Simply switching to the cooler 9300K option won’t cut it as that takes you into a very blue/green situation. You have two possible fixes at your disposal, sRGB mode and User Define.

sRGB mode is quite good with no visible errors present. The above measurements were taken with Gamma turned off. Switching it on lightens the image but also introduces green errors. The overall error here is much better at 1.94dE.

Turning on Gamma and calibrating the white point produces the best result. We’ll explain the gamma options more below but suffice it to say you’ll want to turn it on and plug in our recommended RGB values at the very least. Better yet, calibrate the NX-VUE24A yourself if you have the means. It is capable of decent accuracy.

Here is our comparison group.

The warm color temp drops the Nixeus to last place in the out-of-box comparison. While switching to sRGB mode will improve the error level significantly, we recommend calibration for the very best accuracy.

As you can see, calibration is well worth the effort. A .89dE result is comparable to many professional screens. We’re liking the NX-VUE24A’s color accuracy so far but the one thing we couldn’t completely fix was its gamma tracking.

Gamma Response

Nixeus has provided two gamma options, On and Off. By default it’s Off and this rather dark curve is the result. The picture looks a bit drab in this state and color gamut accuracy suffers too. If there were more backlight output available it would be possible to run with this gamma result but ultimately, Nixeus should fix this issue so tracking is more in line with the 2.2 standard.

Turning Gamma On drops the curve below 2.2 which lightens up the image considerably. It’s the lesser of two evils and we ultimately settled on this setting as our preference. Grayscale tracking is affected by this so we suggest choosing your Gamma option before making further adjustments.

Here is our comparison group again.

With a .25 variation in gamma values from smallest to largest, the NX-VUE24A has definite room for improvement. The only way to work around this would be to use a software look-up table from an application like CalMAN. Without that, the above is as good as it gets.

We calculate gamma deviation by simply expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.

With an average value of just 1.95, the Nixeus is well off the 2.2 standard. That being said, we still prefer the lighter option (Gamma On). There is no evidence of detail crush in either shadows or highlights. The image just isn’t quite as good as it could be if the gamma were more accurate.