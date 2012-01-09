Nokia Lumia 710 Review: Windows Phone 7 On A Budget

Input Lag And Battery Life
Input Lag
Any time you use a device with a touchscreen, input lag becomes a measurement to which you want to pay attention.
It's difficult to quantify input lag, though. In our tablet reviews, we use a 1000 FPS high-speed camera to measure the time it takes between touching the screen and it reflecting the action. But that only captures the delay of one tap. In the real world, though, second and third inputs often take longer to register.
So, now, we're measuring input lag over successive taps. Frankly, this is probably most pertinent to typing on a tablet's on-screen keyboard. However, it's a good worst-case exercise here as well.
A "bad phone" would demonstrate higher input lag over successive taps. Clearly, that's not what we see here. Despite the fact that Nokia positions the Lumia 710 as a budget-oriented smartphone, we're impressed with its responsiveness.
The only caveat is that lag does increase when CPU utilization is already high. For example, it exceeds 300 ms if you try to scroll when the ESPN app first starts up. We're curious to see if the Lumia 800 exhibits different behavior. Though its internals are very much similar, it's possible that the AMOLED screen could yield dissimilar results.
Battery Life
Our cellular battery life test is pretty straightforward. We record two sides of an actual conversation, call a POTS line, and play each unique side back through the phones in 90 second intervals until the mobile device runs out of juice.
Although the Lumia 710 ranks behind the iPhone 4S and Galaxy S2, the result isn't bad for continuous talk time. Nokia's official specs put the phone's standby time at 400 hours.
We're still undecided as to how we want to measure battery life during Web browsing. Should our benchmark involve rendering a graphics-heavy website like cnn.com? What about something text-heavy, such as Wikipedia? Should we play MP3s in the background? Sound off in our comments section and let us know what you'd like to see.
Not quite sure how many people even use the feature.
Out of everybody you see when you go out, count the amount of people video calling compared to making a regular call.
The mid-year WP7 update, Tango, will reportedly add skype functionality.
As for actually using skype, I have had android phones and tablets with it but I have never bothered to use it. My HTC Titan has a nice front facing camera, but I'd have rather they took it out and cut the cost by $20 for all the use its going to get.
Instead of "Nokie" it should be "Nokia".
that was the problem ...
1. Universal mail box
2. Browser doesn't close if I switch apps
My question is simple, how well does the Lumia 710 handle switching between tasks? Does it manage it as well as blackberry and is the mail box universal?
Personally frontfacing cam, and HDMI out and that phones a winner for me. Add a keyboard and I'll worship it lol.
Depends on where you are at buddy boy. If you live in the USA, then you are probably right (although I have skyped to an Ipod in the US). But move yourself outside of the country, where 95 percent of the worlds population lives. Now you want to call someone from country to country... on a cell phone... its expensive. Or I can go to a free Wifi spot and use Skype absolutely free.
I know its cool to think that every product on earth will only be used in middle class America, but that may not be such a great view point if you are actually in business (even though it is the same viewpoint that caused the USA to fail).
Just nit-picking here, but the samsung focus has touchscreen keys for the back, home, and search. Just saying.