Nokia Lumia Icon & Lumia 930 Review: Windows Phone, Premium

Benchmark Suite, Methodology, And Test System Specs

Benchmark Suite

Comparing smartphone performance is a little more challenging than comparing PC components, since we have to find benchmarks that work across Windows Phone 8, Android, and iOS. Of the three, Windows Phone 8 has the lowest number of cross-platform testing apps, which makes sense when you consider its marketshare. Not only that, but particular phone models are sometimes incompatible with specific metrics, throwing yet another wrench in the pipe.

CPU Core & System Tests Rightware Basemark OS II Full GPU Core & Graphics Tests Rightware Basemark X 1.1 Full Web Tests Rightware Browsermark 2.0 Futuremark Peacekeeper 2.0 Principled Technologies WebXPRT 2013 Display Measurements Minimum & Maximum Brightness Black Level Contrast Ratio Gamma Color Temperature sRGB & AdobeRGB Color Gamut Volume Battery Tests Rightware Basemark OS II Full Camera Tests Rightware Basemark OS II Free

Further complicating today's performance analysis, we test all of our smartphones at a calibrated 200 nits of screen brightness to ensure comparable battery life and display measurements. Unfortunately, Windows Phone 8 does not have an adjustable screen brightness slider; it is limited to three factory preset settings: low, medium, and high. To provide comparable battery life and display measurements, we had to test at those three brightness levels and use them to extrapolate a 200 nit calibrated result. It's not ideal, but it's the best possible method we have at our disposal.

Test System Specs

Despite these challenges, Tom's Hardware is all about objective measurements and we've done our absolute best to provide the most cross-platform tests for as many platforms and SoCs as possible.

Nokia Lumia Icon View Site

Apple iPhone 5s View Site

High-End Perofrmance, Mid-Range Price Google Nexus 5 View Site

The iPhone 5s represents ARM v8, Meizu's MX3 represents the Exynos 5 Octa, Xiaomi's Mi3 represents the Nvidia Tegra 4, Google's Nexus 5 represents Snapdragon 800 performance on Android, and the HTC 8x represents the previous generation of Windows Phone 8 device performance with a dual-core Snapdragon S4 Plus at 1.5 GHz.