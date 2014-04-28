Trending

Nokia Lumia Icon & Lumia 930 Review: Windows Phone, Premium

We took Nokia's Lumia Icon for a month-long test to really experience life with the company's flagship Windows Phone 8-based platform. Some of the benchmark results from this Snapdragon 800-powered powerhouse may surprise you.

Benchmark Suite, Methodology, And Test System Specs

Benchmark Suite

Comparing smartphone performance is a little more challenging than comparing PC components, since we have to find benchmarks that work across Windows Phone 8, Android, and iOS. Of the three, Windows Phone 8 has the lowest number of cross-platform testing apps, which makes sense when you consider its marketshare. Not only that, but particular phone models are sometimes incompatible with specific metrics, throwing yet another wrench in the pipe.

CPU Core & System TestsRightware Basemark OS II Full
GPU Core & Graphics TestsRightware Basemark X 1.1 Full
Web TestsRightware Browsermark 2.0
Futuremark Peacekeeper 2.0
Principled Technologies WebXPRT 2013
Display MeasurementsMinimum & Maximum Brightness
Black Level
Contrast Ratio
Gamma
Color Temperature
sRGB & AdobeRGB Color Gamut Volume
Battery TestsRightware Basemark OS II Full
Camera TestsRightware Basemark OS II Free

Further complicating today's performance analysis, we test all of our smartphones at a calibrated 200 nits of screen brightness to ensure comparable battery life and display measurements. Unfortunately, Windows Phone 8 does not have an adjustable screen brightness slider; it is limited to three factory preset settings: low, medium, and high. To provide comparable battery life and display measurements, we had to test at those three brightness levels and use them to extrapolate a 200 nit calibrated result. It's not ideal, but it's the best possible method we have at our disposal.

Test System Specs

Despite these challenges, Tom's Hardware is all about objective measurements and we've done our absolute best to provide the most cross-platform tests for as many platforms and SoCs as possible.

Nokia Lumia Icon

Apple iPhone 5s

High-End Perofrmance, Mid-Range Price

Google Nexus 5

The iPhone 5s represents ARM v8, Meizu's MX3 represents the Exynos 5 Octa, Xiaomi's Mi3 represents the Nvidia Tegra 4, Google's Nexus 5 represents Snapdragon 800 performance on Android, and the HTC 8x represents the previous generation of Windows Phone 8 device performance with a dual-core Snapdragon S4 Plus at 1.5 GHz.

DeviceSoCCPUGPURAMDisplayOperating System
Apple iPhone 5sApple A7Apple Cyclone (dual-core) @ 1.3 GHzImagination Technologies PowerVR G6430 (four-cluster) @ 200 MHz1 GB DDR34" IPS @ 1136x640 (326 PPI)Apple iOS 7.1
Google Nexus 5Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 (MSM8974AA)Qualcomm Krait 400 (quad-core) @ 2.26 GHzQualcomm Adreno 330 (quad-core) @ 450 MHz2 GB DDR3 @ 800 MHz4.95" IPS @ 1920x1080 (445 PPI)Google Android 4.4.4 (GPe w/GEL)
Meizu MX3Samsung Exynos 5 Octa (5410)ARM Cortex-A15 (quad-core) @ 1.6 GHzARM Cortex-A7 (quad-core) @ 1.2 GHzImagination Technologies PowerVR SGX544MP3 (triple-core) @ 532 MHz2 GB DDR35" IPS @ 1920x1080 (412 PPI)Google Android 4.2.1 (FlymeOS 3.1.1)
Xiaomi Mi3Nvidia Tegra 4 (T114)ARM Cortex-A15 (quad-core) @ 1.8 GHzNvidia GeForce ULP (72-core) @ 672 MHz2 GB DDR35" IPS @ 1920x1080 (441 PPI)Google Android 4.2.1 (MIUI 4.1.24)
HTC 8xQualcomm Snapdragon S4 PlusQualcomm Krait (dual-core) @ 1.5 GHzQualcomm Adreno 2252 GB DDR24.5" AMOLED @1280x768 (342 PPI)Microsoft Windows Phone 8
Nokia Lumia Icon/930Qualcomm Snapdragon 800(MSM8974VV)Qualcomm Krait 400 (quad-core) @ 2.15 GHzQualcomm Adreno 330 @ 450 MHz2 GB DDR3 @ 800 MHz5" AMOLED @ 1920x1080 (441 PPI)Microsoft Windows Phone 8
41 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Amdlova 28 April 2014 06:12
    only problem on this phone is (verizon)... if you wanna spend 150us and a 1000 years contract. =) is right that numbers on benchies ? direct 3d working?
    Reply
  • silverblue 28 April 2014 07:24
    Sorry for the possible double post, but this comments section is bugged to hell, so...

    I'm surprised by the bloat. My 1020 (with Windows Phone 8.1) has 32GB, of which 29 is available, after O2's (slight) footprint.
    Reply
  • vaughn2k 28 April 2014 07:33
    I have a Lumia 925. I will wait for the Windows Phone 8.1 update, that it seems promising... So the question if I will switch from IOS/Android to WP, then I guess I did, the 925 seems also a great phone, and the 'Store' has already a quite considerable amount of programs (or Apps)....
    Reply
  • aldaia 28 April 2014 08:00
    Wait, a "flagship Windows phone" powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 800. Intel push into the smartphone market is certainly doomed.
    Reply
  • tomfreak 28 April 2014 08:36
    We just need Lumia 1020 sucessor = Lumia 1030 with snapdragon 800 to handle the 40MP picture. A 40MP Lumia 1030 with snapdragon 800 CPU + 2GB RAM + 32GB storage + SD card expansion + a 3000mah battery will be the killer phone that no one is able beat it. Photography takes a lot of battery drain, since thats how Lumia 1020 good at, I just hope Nokia/Microsoft put a much bigger battery inside for successor.
    Reply
  • megamanxtreme 28 April 2014 09:28
    All is well, I still got my Lumia 1520, and it still reigns the king. 920/930 with bigger screen, for the win.
    Reply
  • Aoyagi 28 April 2014 10:02
    Yeah, nice toys. About what the reviewer wanted, by the looks of it. But using these things as tools rather than toys for consuming media and maybe reading mail? No way.

    (I had been using Lumia 920 before I returned to 808 PureView. I still have it for testing purposes)

    13186987 said:
    I'm surprised by the bloat. My 1020 (with Windows Phone 8.1) has 32GB, of which 29 is available, after O2's (slight) footprint.

    Most of that is the OS itself.
    Reply
  • satish12321 28 April 2014 10:59
    Dude, how could you forget LIVE TILES. This single handedly put Lumia ahead of its competitors. Especially the new updates that will make it more informative.
    Android and iOs are like a graveyard of dead icons. If they font adapt, their fingerprint sensor, eye recognition and waterproofing wont be able to protect it.
    Reply
  • Au_equus 28 April 2014 12:21
    Don, the specs listed in the table (first page) do not match the description given in the article.
    Reply
  • jasonelmore 28 April 2014 12:31
    why the hell does Verizon think they must put their logo on the phone? my god i would never buy a phone that had carrier branding on the front or back of the phone. Plus Verizon's logo is Fugly
    Reply