Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti Review: GF114 Rises, GF100 Rides Off

Benchmark Results: F1 2010 (DX11)

We’ve heard F1 2010 described as a checkbox DX11-class title too, as it actually steps back from DiRT 2 by removing tessellation support and limiting API support to a DirectX 11 ultra shadow mask (a pixel shader) and a DirectX 11 blur effect (a compute shader). Nevertheless, the game looks pretty good, and is quite a bit of fun if you’re into racing.

The GeForce GTX 570 takes first place at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, but is followed by the Radeon HD 5000- and 6000-series boards after that. In fact, at 2560x1600, AMD’s Radeon HD 5870 even scores a first-place finish.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 560 Ti gets beaten up a bit. It manages to tie the GeForce GTX 470 it replaces, but trails to less expensive Radeon-based cards from AMD.