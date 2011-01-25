Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti Review: GF114 Rises, GF100 Rides Off

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2
Although Just Cause 2 is a TWIMTBP title, AMD’s Radeon HD 5870 shows us that it doesn’t necessarily favor Nvidia’s hardware—it just doesn’t seem to like the new 6000-series boards.
Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 560 Ti falls in under the GTX 570, but it’s only at 2560x1600 that the 2 GB Radeon HD 6950 catches up. That might be suspect in an Nvidia-sponsored title if, again, the 5870 wasn’t putting down better numbers for substantially less money.
Btw TomGUIDE still have this print page view. Why only in Tomshardware the button is missing?
Sorry for my OOT.
FAIL
Here you go:
http://www.tomshardware.com/review_print.php?p1=2845
:)
Bigger FAIL