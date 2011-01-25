Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti Review: GF114 Rises, GF100 Rides Off

GF100, your services are no longer required. Nvidia’s GF114 GPU displaces the last card based on the company’s 3 billion-transistor chip using fewer than two billion transistors. It’s amazing what a little optimization can do. Welcome, GeForce GTX 560 Ti.

Overclocking

I tend to avoid overclocking comparisons in launch stories because they’re disingenuous. It’s humorous to think that the card we receive ahead of an embargo with the note to “check out the amazing overclocking” hasn’t already been binned for above-average headroom.

This time around is different, though. Gigabyte sent me its GV-N560SO-1GI, which it is proud to admit is binned for headroom—a process that helps the company guarantee its 1 GHz operating frequency (up from 822 MHz) and 1145 MHz memory clock (up from 1 GHz). Representatives from Gigabyte say this board will sell for $269, a $20 increase from the $249 reference suggested price.

As you can see, the GeForce GTX 560 Ti running at 1 GHz is substantially faster than the board Nvidia sent over. It’s not quite as fast as a GeForce GTX 570, like Gigabyte claims, but the fact that it’s close, for $80 less, is pretty darned crazy.

Now, like I mentioned, Gigabyte uses its own binning process to sort the GF114 GPUs capable of hitting 1 GHz. Not all of them make that grade. However, it’s a fair bet that a majority of GeForce GTX 560s will reliably hit speeds somewhere in the middle. Nvidia confirms that core clocks around 900 MHz are fairly typical from what it has seen so far.

112 Comments Comment from the forums
  • reprotected 25 January 2011 20:13
    Some areas could be improved, but this is still pretty decent. Just lower the price 50 dollars please Nvidia and I will buy 10 of them. :)
  • 25 January 2011 20:15
    Wow, it's not as powerful as I expected with that kind of energy use.
  • liemfukliang 25 January 2011 20:27
    Please don't let me go away from Tomshardware because the disapearing of Print View Mode. If there is an official anounce about that please give me the link. In Indonesia internet is so slow and expensive. That way the print mode is so much help. I open an article, klik print view page. I go watching TV, eat, drink cofee, etc. About 10 - 20 minutes later the acticle is completed. I just save as mht for feature need (personal use). Lastly I read it.
    Btw TomGUIDE still have this print page view. Why only in Tomshardware the button is missing?
    Sorry for my OOT.
  • geekapproved 25 January 2011 20:30
    Either way, my conclusion on the GTX 560 Ti doesn't change. It still doesn't present me with the overwhelming urge to upgrade. AMD's cards simply look better in comparison, based on their performance.

    FAIL
  • hardcore_gamer 25 January 2011 20:34
    6950 is really better than a GTX560Ti, and consumes less power.Gigabyte's 1Ghz card is interesting.If it has the performance of a 6950 at $269, AMD'll be forced to reduce the price (again)
  • anacandor 25 January 2011 20:40
    I'd love to see some more benchies on that Gigabyte card like noise and temps, for only $20 more it seems like a steal!
  • amazing2 25 January 2011 20:44
    liemfukliangPlease don't let me go away from Tomshardware because the disapearing of Print View Mode. If there is an official anounce about that please give me the link. In Indonesia internet is so slow and expensive. That way the print mode is so much help. I open an article, klik print view page. I go watching TV, eat, drink cofee, etc. About 10 - 20 minutes later the acticle is completed. I just save as mht for feature need (personal use). Lastly I read it.Btw TomGUIDE still have this print page view. Why only in Tomshardware the button is missing?Sorry for my OOT.
    Here you go:
    http://www.tomshardware.com/review_print.php?p1=2845

    :)
  • James296 25 January 2011 21:12
    I waited to see what this card was going to be like but it feels more like a rebranded GTX 460/470 as far as performance so I'm just going to skip the GTX 560 "Ti" and go for the GTX 570
  • cknobman 25 January 2011 21:20
    GeekApprovedFAIL
    Bigger FAIL
  • hixbot 25 January 2011 21:27
    So can the 6950 1GB be unlocked to a 6970? If not, I'm not sure it has the value the author mentioned, not when compared to the 2GB 6950 which comes with the free upgrade.
