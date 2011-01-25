Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti Review: GF114 Rises, GF100 Rides Off

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033 (DX11)

At 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, it’s the GeForce GTX 570 and Radeon HD 6950 2 GB that stand out, especially with anti-aliasing enabled. Below those two cards, you’re probably not turning AA on in Metro 2033—one of the most demanding titles we use for benchmarking.

From there, it’s the (perhaps surprisingly) Radeon HD 5870 that secures third place at all three tested resolutions, proving that AMD’s previous-generation hardware is still competitive more than a year later.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 560 Ti sits in the middle of the pack, besting the Radeon HD 6870 without AA, losing by a little at two resolutions with AA, but then crushing the AMD board at 2560x1600 (albeit at unplayable average frame rates). Perhaps more notable is the fact that the 560 Ti sneaks past the GeForce GTX 470, which is based on a more complex GPU, dissipates more heat, and consumes more power.