Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti Review: GF114 Rises, GF100 Rides Off

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator (DX11)

Ah, there we go. The Radeon HD 5870 resumes its reign atop AMD’s performance-mainstream stack, even beating the Radeon HD 6950 2 GB at all three tested resolutions.

Meanwhile, Nvidia’s new GeForce GTX 560 Ti falls in the middle of the pack, ahead of the Radeon HD 6870 and GeForce GTX 470. It’s actually pretty tough to get nice, smooth frame rates with 4xAA enabled, so we’d recommend paying the most attention to the benchmarks without anti-aliasing turned on.