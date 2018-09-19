Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition Review: A Titan V Killer

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DX12)

Pushing Ashes of the Singularity as hard as possible requires the Crazy quality preset, which adds 4x MSAA and several Ultra-level options. Although the game supports multiple graphics APIs, we use DirectX 12 for our benchmarks.

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti bags its first victory against Titan V, scoring a top finish in our chart by almost doubling the performance of GeForce GTX 1070.

In the push up to 4K, we chose Ashes’ Extreme preset, dropping MSAA back to 2x. Perhaps we didn’t need to, though. After all, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti posts an even higher average frame rate than its result at 2560x1440, allowing it to maintain that victory over Titan V.

Battlefield 1 (DX12)

It’s a blowout in Battlefield 1 using the game’s Ultra quality preset. At 2560x1440, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is 37% faster than Titan V. Even the GeForce RTX 2080 enjoys a 14% lead over Nvidia’s $3000 Volta-powered board.

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti’s lead over Titan V narrows to 20% at 4K in what remains a stunning victory. Averaging 94.3 frames per second is perfect for enjoying the latest 4K/120 Hz monitors with G-Sync enabled.

The demands of running at 3840x2160 hit GeForce RTX 2080 harder. Fewer pixel-pushing resources force a technical knock-out at the hands of Titan V. But we’re still talking about >75 FPS at 4K (a 17% lead over GeForce GTX 1080 Ti).

