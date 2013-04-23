Trending

Corsair Obsidian 900D Review: Making Room For High-End Gear

By

Corsair already offers a heavy tower case called the Obsidian 800D. Now, the company is one-upping itself with the Obsidian 900D. Is this a genuine high-end enclosure, a bomb shelter, or a mess of sheet metal? We put the case through our bevy of tests.

Installing Hard Disks And SSDs

The Obsidian 900D sports a total of nine 3.5” bays. Drives are inserted from left to right, and thus sit perpendicular to the case. The uppermost cage can be removed and mounted below the external 5.25” bays or installed at the bottom of the case, in front of the power supply.

The caddies are made of plastic, and they allow tool-less drive installation. Locking or unlocking a loaded caddy into a cage is achieved with a lever that seems to work reliably (though empty trays are somewhat flimsy).

Each caddy sports rubber grommets that decouple mechanical disks from the tray, while holding the drive in place with a metal pin. The grommets do their job; my microphone didn't pick up any major vibration or audible resonance from the identical 1 TB Samsung Spinpoint F3s I used for testing. 

In order to mount a hard disk in the tray, each of the caddy’s side rails needs to be bent slightly, allowing you to slide the locking pins into the drive's mounting holes.

Installing SSDs or 2.5” Hard Disks

SSDs and 2.5” hard disks are too small to work with the locking pins. Instead, they have to be mounted to the bottom of each tray using four M3 screws. In this way, SSDs and mechanical drives can be mixed and matched inside the Obsidian 900D. When I'm working with lighter aluminum cases, I typically mount heavy disks near the bottom for a lower center of gravity. But in the case of Corsair's big flagship, you can really put them wherever you want.

SATA Hot-Swap Bays

Hidden behind the lower lid are six fixed 3.5” drive bays. The three on the right are set up as hot-swappable SATA bays. They accommodate the aforementioned plastic trays, and upon insertion, engage with a factory-mounted SATA port. The power pins in the backplane all connect to a single SATA-style power plug.

38 Comments Comment from the forums
  • slomo4sho 23 April 2013 08:41
    Thanks for including the acoustics and temperature for a workhorse in addition to the gaming rig.
    Reply
  • kitsunestarwind 23 April 2013 08:50
    I am seriously waiting for this to be come available in Australia, I have the 800D , I love it, but I have no room left and I want/Need more liquid cooling Rad space without resorting to Case Mods, The Corsair 900D will do me perfectly and hopefully won't look so full
    Reply
  • greenrider02 23 April 2013 08:57
    Quite frankly, that is a beautiful case.
    Reply
  • ASHISH65 23 April 2013 09:05
    Good review! Corsair's Obsidian 900D looks so great!!
    Reply
  • mapesdhs 23 April 2013 09:36
    Igor, please at least include the option to show temps in C, not F. :D

    Ian.

    Reply
  • slicedtoad 23 April 2013 09:47
    ^yeah, I've never seen any computer related benchmarks done in Fahrenheit , lol.
    Very nice review though, Corsair makes some sweet cases, second only to the custom suppliers (mountain mods and the others) but much cheaper.
    Reply
  • JJ1217 23 April 2013 10:12
    kitsunestarwindI am seriously waiting for this to be come available in Australia, I have the 800D , I love it, but I have no room left and I want/Need more liquid cooling Rad space without resorting to Case Mods, The Corsair 900D will do me perfectly and hopefully won't look so full
    Be prepared to fork out an extra $120 because of the simple fact we're from Australia.
    Reply
  • Vatharian 23 April 2013 10:22
    I don't fully understand your review. Workstation-class rig is up to the challenge for exploring 900D abilities, but gaming rig? You slap off-the-shelf closed loop watercooler on the midrange CPU (TDP wise), one simple GPU and call it 'watercooled system'? What's the point? Get two or three water coolled GPUs in addition to CPU, set up one loop and them evaluate if the case is suitable for serious LC&OC, and if it's possible to arrange radiators such way to get rid of the heat and not kill usability. Point is: for such class of case you put low-end gaming rig. It doesn't tell us will it perform if serious system is inside. If the case performs with high-wattage rig, it will do for any smaller one, but not necessarily the other way around.
    Reply
  • Idonno 23 April 2013 11:10
    My 800D preforms great with a high end system and there is every indication the 900D is even better.
    Reply
  • christop 23 April 2013 12:27
    Good review!! I want one!!!
    Reply