OCZ Trion 100 Series SSD Review

Sequential Write

In this sequential test we use 128KB blocks, which pass through the drive faster than the 64KB blocks from our earlier benchmark. The pSLC buffer works to keep performance higher than TLC flash on its own, but the Trion 100 nevertheless falls to the bottom of the chart with only Crucial's BX100 under it.

With a limited SLC-like buffer available, the amount of time used to test affects the benchmark's outcome. We're running for 30 seconds at each stage. A shorter duration would help the Trion 100, while a longer time frame would hurt it.