Web Browser Grand Prix 5: Opera 11.50, Firefox 5, And Chrome 12

Performance Benchmarks: Flash, Java, Silverlight

Flash

Flash Benchmark '08

Microsoft's Internet Explorer 9 and Apple's Safari essentially tie for first place with scores near 19 250. Opera is solidly in the middle with a score of 18 909, while Chrome 12 and Firefox 5 are in another near-tie with scores in the low 17 000 range.

GUIMark2 Flash

In order to simplify the GUIMark2 results and de-emphasize this benchmark's contribution to the total placing tables, we've combined the three tests (vector charting, bitmap gaming, and text columns) into a single GUIMark2 Flash score which takes all three common usages into account. Since we had to run all three tests normally, we've included the individual scores on a single chart marked Detail. The new single average scores are included on the second chart marked Composite.

For the vector charting test, IE9, Safari, Firefox 5, and Opera 11.50 all do very well with scores at or near 60 frames per second. Chrome is solidly in last place with the only sub-50 FPS score.

In the bitmap gaming test there is another virtual four-way tie for first with all contenders earning around 50 FPS, but the order this time is: Opera, Safari, IE9, Firefox 5. Chrome again trails behind with a score of 42 FPS.

In the text columns test, Internet Explorer, Safari, and Opera again find themselves in a practical tie for first (respectively). Firefox places two frames per second behind the front runners, with Chrome closely in tow by one frame. Now let's get to the GUIMark2 Flash composite score:

The composite score is simply the average of the three GUIMark2 Flash tests. Here we can see that Internet Explorer is the overall winner. But second-place finisher Safari and third-place finisher Opera are perfectly good choices as well, both scoring less than one-half frame per second behind the leader. In fourth place, Firefox 5 is only one frame per second behind the pack. Chrome 12 is the only Web browser to trail behind the approximately 45 FPS pace, scoring just under 40 FPS.

Java

GUIMark Java

Firefox and Chrome essentially tie for first place in Java performance at around 40 FPS. Opera is in the middle with 33 FPS, while IE9 and Safari are in an actual tie for last place at 36.02 frames per second.

Silverlight

Encog Silverlight

Opera 11.50 kicked it up a notch, nabbing a solid lead in the Encog Silverlight benchmark. IE9 places second and Chrome drops to third. Firefox 5 is in a close fourth place, with Safari bringing up the rear.