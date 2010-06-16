System Builder Marathon, June 2010: $1,000 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: Productivity
Here again, AVG offers us some strange results with the overclocked/core-unlocked Phenom II X3 720 system, besting the stock Core i7-920 system by a few seconds.
The stock Phenom II X3 720 isn't showing well at all in this test, though.
WinRAR and 7-Zip deliver no surprises here, with relative performance landing exactly where we've come to expect from these competitors.
Would have rather seen a dual 5770's or a 5870 with a i5-750 or a 955
games more and more are using cpu for doing things. I also tend to use a comp for other things more then games.