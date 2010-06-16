Trending

System Builder Marathon, June 2010: $1,000 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: Productivity

Here again, AVG offers us some strange results with the overclocked/core-unlocked Phenom II X3 720 system, besting the stock Core i7-920 system by a few seconds.

The stock Phenom II X3 720 isn't showing well at all in this test, though.

WinRAR and 7-Zip deliver no surprises here, with relative performance landing exactly where we've come to expect from these competitors.

95 Comments Comment from the forums
  • alikum 16 June 2010 13:19
    When you say SBM: Enthusiast System, I am expecting this to be more than just another gaming rig. You may have your own reason for sticking to a Phenom II x3 720 and HD5830 crossfire but I believe a Phenom II x4 955 and HD5770 crossfire would make more sense or more well-balanced (instead of trying your luck by unlocking cores). In fact, we could also grab a HD5870 and downgrade our mobo a little and that would make a truly well balanced enthusiast system.
  • scrumworks 16 June 2010 13:26
    Nice CPU choice you morons. My grandma could build a more balanced system.
  • manitoublack 16 June 2010 13:29
    I'm with one-shot, 6core AMD for $200 can't be beat.
  • one-shot 16 June 2010 13:30
    It would have been nice to see the PII X6 1055T with a moderate downgrade in GPUs to afford the higher cost of CPU and motherboard. The i7 embarrasses the PII X3.
  • adbat 16 June 2010 13:37
    I find it surprising that you are always successful in unlocking the 4th core
  • IzzyCraft 16 June 2010 13:37
    not a fan of the 5830's or the 720 cpu choice is all.

    Would have rather seen a dual 5770's or a 5870 with a i5-750 or a 955

    games more and more are using cpu for doing things. I also tend to use a comp for other things more then games.
  • Tamz_msc 16 June 2010 13:38
    Bad choice of components especially CPU and GPU
  • Tamz_msc 16 June 2010 13:38
    A phenom II 955 BE:160$+2 Xfx hd 5770sfor320$+GIGABYTE GA-890GPA-UD3H for 140$=620$ would certainly have been a better choice than your 670$ for CPU+GPU+mobo.
  • Tamz_msc 16 June 2010 13:39
  • The Lady Slayer 16 June 2010 13:43
    A Thermaltake V3 instead of the Antec 300 would have saved you $15
