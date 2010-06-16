System Builder Marathon, June 2010: $1,000 Enthusiast PC

Test System And Benchmarks

We compare our new build to the $1,500 Core i7 system we put together for our last SBM in March of 2010. That system had the benefit of two Radeon HD 5850 cards in CrossFire, in addition to the Core i7-920 CPU.

With $500 chopped off of our budget, we're not fooling ourselves into thinking we'll achieve the same performance. However, we do think that there's a good chance our overclocked performance will be in the same league as the stock performance that the $1,500 Core i7 system achieved.

$1,000 Enthusiast PC Test Settings Standard Speed Overclocked Motherboard MSI 790X-G45 Socket AM3 Chipset: AMD 790X Unchanged Processor Phenom II X3 720 Black Edition 2.8 GHz 3Cores, 6MB L3 Cache (OEM) 3.424 GHz at 1.5V,16x multiplier, 214 MHz Base Clock Memory Crucial 4GB (2 x 2GB) 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM DDR3-1333 Dual-Channel Desktop Memory Kit, CAS 9-9-9-24-1T DDR3-1426, CAS 9-9-9-24-1T Graphics 2 x Radeon HD 5830 (CrossFireX) 1GB GDDR5-4000 Per CardRadeon HD 5830 GPU at 800 MHz GDDR5-4400 820 MHz GPU Hard Drives WD Caviar Blue 320GB 320GB, 7,200 RPM, 8MB Cache SATA 3.0 Gb/s Unchanged Optical Lite-On iHas12424x DVD+R, 8x DVD+RW, 48x CD ROM Unchanged Case Antec Three Hundred Unchanged Power Corsair CMPSU-650HX 650W ATX12V, EPS12V , 80-Plus Certified Unchanged

$1,500 Enthusiast PC (From Previous SBM) Test Settings Standard Speed Overclocked Motherboard ASRock X58 Extreme LGA-1366 Chipset: Intel X58 Express Unchanged Processor Intel Core i7-920 2.66 GHz 4 Cores, 8MB L3 Cache 3.9 GHz, 195 MHz Reference Clock Memory Crucial 6GB (3x 2GB) 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM DDR3-1333 533 MHz (1,066 MHz DDR), CAS 7-7-7-59 DDR3-1560, CAS 8-8-8-18 Graphics 2 x Radeon HD 5850 (CrossFireX) 1GB GDDR5-4000 Per Card Radeon HD 5850 GPU at 725 MHz GDDR5-4500 775 MHz GPU Hard Drives Western Digital Caviar Black 750GB 7,200 RPM, 32MB Cache SATA 3.0 Gb/s Unchanged Optical Samsung SH-S2232C22x DVD+R, 8x DVD+RW, 16x DVD ROM, 48x CD ROM Unchanged Case Cooler Master CM 690 Unchanged Power Corsair CMPSU-750TX 750W ATX12V, EPS12V, 80-Plus Certified Unchanged

And now for the benchmarks: