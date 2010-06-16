System Builder Marathon, June 2010: $1,000 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: 2D And 3D Graphics

When we look at the 2D and 3D graphic rendering programs, the trend continues with the overclocked/core-unlocked Phenom II X3 720 system performing well against the stock Core i7-920 system.

Photoshop shows a strong preference for Intel's Core i7-920, but 3ds Max surprisingly seems to like the Phenom II X3 720 almost as much as it does the stock Core i7 CPU, which is a bit of a surprise.