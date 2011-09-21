System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2011: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: Synthetics

3DMark 11 demonstrates little difference between the current and previous builds. Radeon HD 6850s in CrossFire and GeForce GTX 460s in SLI are known to perform similarly, which is one of the reasons both end up tied in each iteration of Best Graphics Cards For The Money. However, it'll be interesting to see how things fall on a game-by-game basis.

Back in its Vantage days, PCMark was very sensitive to storage performance. Futuremark de-tuned that sensitivity somewhat to better reflect the real-world impact of an SSD. However, PCMark 7 still illustrates the reason to want solid-state storage very clearly.

With similar CPU clocks, there’s little difference in the Sandra scores (although the XMP memory profile does help the new system’s overclocked memory performance).