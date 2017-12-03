GeForce GTX 1080 Ti At 2.5 GHz+: Overclocking On Air, Water, And LN2

Meet MSI's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z
MSI's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z is the company's highest-end graphics card. It sports a massive heat sink and a PCA deliberately designed to facilitate overclocking.
The luxury-oriented Lightning family has been around since the GeForce GTX 260 days, and MSI has broken several world records with its Lightning flagships thanks to some of the most daring enthusiasts.
So, today's mission is to test the GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z's capabilities under air, water, and of course liquid nitrogen cooling. Will the current performance leader do its ancestors proud, or are 12 billion transistors simply too many to overclock aggressively?
In an effort to answer as completely as possible, we're not just testing one sample. Rather, we have four of these rare cards to push as hard as possible.
Specifications
A Big, Beefy Card
While the Lightning family's colors have evolved from grey to black/silver, then to black/red, and most famously to black/yellow, the soul of these cards remains unchanged. And there's still a bolt of lightning to honor the line-up's heritage.
Clearly, this card's dimensions are oversized. But what really surprised us was its mass. By way of comparison, we weighed a few heat sinks (just the sinks; not the cards):
- Asus ROG Matrix GeForce GTX 980: 680g
- MSI GeForce GTX 980 Ti Lightning: 800g
- MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z: 1050g
That's more than a kilogram for nothing but the main heat sink, to which you can add 300g of heat dissipation plates (front and back). In all, you're looking at 1.7kg for the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z, making it a record-breaker.
MORE Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Overclocking GeForce GTX 1080 Ti To 2.1 GHz Using Water
MORE: How To: Optimizing Your Graphics Card's Cooling
@Defekter_Engel it's the boiling (i.e. changing state from liquid to gas) of the LN2 that keeps it cold. Also, trying to keep it liquid would result in extreme pressure building up.
Condensation is exothermic.
Staying the same is thermally neutral.
Condensing room temperature nitrogen gas to liquid would be an exothermic phase change. (This is what you pay for when buying LN2. Nitrogen gas itself is quite literally all around you, although with some "impurities" like oxygen.)
Pouring your liquid LN2 into an area with standard atmospheric pressure allows the liquid to evaporate and expand.
The ideal gas law states that when a gas expands it also becomes cooler.
On the opposing side when a gas is compressed it becomes hotter.
(This heat is what supplies our sun with the temperatures necessary for nuclear fusion.)
My 1080 FTW died twice in 10 months... these were two brand new cards. Hell no, EVGA PCB quality is far from MSI.
When talking about closed loops you always need a radiator or some device to remove heat from the system.
LN2 in the conventional sense does not need a radiator due to it achieving its heat removing properties by evaporation.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heat_capacity#Table_of_specific_heat_capacities
https://www.aiche.org/resources/publications/cep/2015/september/cool-down-liquid-nitrogen
Specific heat is the ability of a material to store thermal energy
Water: 4.18
Ammonia: 4.7
Hydrogen gas: 14.3
Liquid Nitrogen: 1.08 at 1 atmospheric pressure
Technically Ammonia has a higher heat capacity than water, but due to ammonia boiling at −33.34 °C you would need to keep the temperature of your closed loop below that which is achievable.
The issue with ammonia comes with ammonia's acidity slowly corroding most metals along with its toxicity to most forms of life.
Depending on how much ammonia is in your loop it could be highly hazardous if your house were to lose power and your loop was unable to sustain the pressure of all the ammonia flashing to gas.
Hence why consumers don't use ammonia for cooling.
(Industry might for some obscure purpose, but other chemicals are much safer)
As for hydrogen:
It requires a massive amount of energy to make it a liquid, -252°C or 21 kelvin.
This means super insulting your pipes as well.
We can't have room temperature air causing convection/conduction to occur against our 21 kelvin pipes.
On top of that any leaks you might have require the evacuation of the neighborhood.
I couldn't find the specific heat of liquid hydrogen, but it's best to not try to find it lol.
Now we full circle back to liquid nitrogen;
Cooling nitrogen to its liquid state, -196 °C or 63 Kelvin, requires a lot of energy.
We again need to super insulate the pipes against heat transfer.
Liquid nitrogen also has a specific heat 1/4 that of water.
This means that it will heat up much faster than water causing your radiator to work even harder to cool it back down to a liquid state.
You can make a closed liquid nitrogen loop with a highly specialized radiator such as one implementing a peltier heat pump, but the thermal properties of liquid nitrogen make it highly inefficient.
This makes liquid nitrogen only suitable for short term record-breaking through its heat transfer through evaporation