PCI Express And SLI Scaling: How Many Lanes Do You Need?

SLI Scaling: Alien Vs. Predator

We didn’t see much of a difference between the x8 and x16 slots in Alien Vs Predator from our single-card tests, so we don’t expect a big difference in SLI. It’s nice, however, to see how well SLI scales compared to a single card, with a peak SLI performance gain of 92%.

An oddity occurs as resolution is increased, with the dual x8 slots outpacing the dual x16 slots at 2560x1600. We can’t even begin to guess why that might happen, aside from some inefficiency attributable to SLI in this title. But maybe it's the motherboard instead.