Intel Pentium G3258 CPU Review: Haswell, Unlocked, For $75

Results: Battlefield 4

Battlefield 4, even at a fairly mainstream 1920x1080, is quite graphics-dependent with the Ultra detail preset selected. The Core i5 and i3 are followed by Intel’s Pentium G3258 overclocked to 4.5 GHz. However, that CPU only averages a couple of frames per second more than an Athlon X4 750K.

Charted over time, you can see how close the frame rates come to each other. Only Intel’s Core i5-4690K noses above the rest of the field.

Again, frame time variance with a GeForce GTX Titan is extremely low, particularly when you overclock the least-expensive CPUs.