Six Battery-Powered Wireless Storage Devices, Reviewed

Seagate Wireless Plus
Seagate’s Wireless Plus is a portable storage device that, according to the company's website, allows you to access all of your content on-the-go without wires, Internet hotspots, or reliance on your phone's data plan. You might think the Wireless Plus doesn't include wireless connectivity, then. But Seagate is specifically referring to third-party hotspots. The drive does, in fact, include 802.11b/g/n connectivity, able to facilitate your own private wireless network.
Once your own Wi-Fi hotspot is active, you can stream up to three movies to a trio of clients at the same time. Or, send photos, songs, and documents to as many as eight devices. Seagate's Wireless Plus is DLNA-compatible too, so those clients can be DLNA-compatible game consoles, Blu-ray players, or TVs as well.
According to Seagate, the integrated battery should be good for up to 10 hours.
Like Corsair's Voyager Air, the Wireless Plus sports a 1 TB 2.5” hard disk, a USB 3.0 interface, and a price tag in the neighborhood of $200. And like the other two products we're testing based on mechanical storage, sequential performance is in the 110 MB/s range.
Seagate utilizes its own GoFlex system for enabling USB 3.0, which means FireWire and eSATA can be supported as well (there's even a docking station available). However, only the USB 3.0 adapter comes bundled.
The Wireless Plus can be configured through a user-friendly Web-based interface or a free app requiring iOS 4.3 and up, Android 2.3 and up, or a Kindle Fire. It's an easy-to-use piece of software, and we like the way it displays media content. With one tap, audio files can be sorted by album, artist, genre, or play list. Finding a specific song takes no time at all.
Copying data from and to the drive is also speedy, so long as you're using wired Ethernet. CrystalDiskMark reports a read rate of 31 MB/s and writes as fast as 23.3 MB/s. That's an order of magnitude faster than the wireless performance of SanDisk's Connect Wireless Flash Drive.
I can see the utility of the wifi hardware for peer-to-peer connections ala AirDrop, but I didn't see that mentioned as a feature on these.
Buy the 500gb models and wash your hands.
very useful for in the car/when traveling, each devices connects automatically, the kids even learned how to find & navigate the apps on their own.
Then I simply take the device with me when get to the destination (i.e. mall/park/etc), and they can resume watching while eating lunch, resting, etc.
I think these are aimed at multi-user families.
I have a NextAV D100 wifi drive (not reviewed here). I can tell you it is quite handy when you travel. 1. The battery can charge your phone. 2. You can carry a lot of movies and music so you can watch and listen for long trip. 3. Backup photos and videos. The drive I have has a SD card slot and a USB port. The storage of the drive is provided by the SD card you slot into the wifi device. The USB port is where you plug in to charge your phone and where you can plug a HDD so you can backup things from the SD card from your camera or camcorder into a HDD.