Six Battery-Powered Wireless Storage Devices, Reviewed

Seagate Wireless Plus

Seagate’s Wireless Plus is a portable storage device that, according to the company's website, allows you to access all of your content on-the-go without wires, Internet hotspots, or reliance on your phone's data plan. You might think the Wireless Plus doesn't include wireless connectivity, then. But Seagate is specifically referring to third-party hotspots. The drive does, in fact, include 802.11b/g/n connectivity, able to facilitate your own private wireless network.

Once your own Wi-Fi hotspot is active, you can stream up to three movies to a trio of clients at the same time. Or, send photos, songs, and documents to as many as eight devices. Seagate's Wireless Plus is DLNA-compatible too, so those clients can be DLNA-compatible game consoles, Blu-ray players, or TVs as well.

According to Seagate, the integrated battery should be good for up to 10 hours.

Like Corsair's Voyager Air, the Wireless Plus sports a 1 TB 2.5” hard disk, a USB 3.0 interface, and a price tag in the neighborhood of $200. And like the other two products we're testing based on mechanical storage, sequential performance is in the 110 MB/s range.

Seagate utilizes its own GoFlex system for enabling USB 3.0, which means FireWire and eSATA can be supported as well (there's even a docking station available). However, only the USB 3.0 adapter comes bundled.

The Wireless Plus can be configured through a user-friendly Web-based interface or a free app requiring iOS 4.3 and up, Android 2.3 and up, or a Kindle Fire. It's an easy-to-use piece of software, and we like the way it displays media content. With one tap, audio files can be sorted by album, artist, genre, or play list. Finding a specific song takes no time at all.

Copying data from and to the drive is also speedy, so long as you're using wired Ethernet. CrystalDiskMark reports a read rate of 31 MB/s and writes as fast as 23.3 MB/s. That's an order of magnitude faster than the wireless performance of SanDisk's Connect Wireless Flash Drive.

