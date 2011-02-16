Trending

What Do High-End Graphics Cards Cost In Terms Of Electricity?

Many reviews analyze the minimum and maximum power consumption of a given graphics card. But just how much power does a high-end graphics card really need during the course of standard operation? This long-term test sheds some light on that question.

Power Analysis: The Average User

Average User Profile: Modesty At the Power Outlet

Here we find the exact opposite of the gamers. We were, once again, surprised, but this time by the high daily usage numbers and relatively high proportion of idle time. Office applications, browser-based games, and older 3D games hardly tax the graphics card at all. You could probably question the meaning of buying a good graphics card in the first place, considering the pure cost and the limited utilization.

There are lots of users buying more powerful products than what they really need. This makes sense to avoid frequent graphics card upgrades. Thanks to the very low power consumption of these graphics cards in idle mode, at least this hardware purchase philosophy is not punished through high electricity costs.

Interim Conclusion

The situation is rather clear: unless you’re a real hardcore enthusiast, the best mid-range graphics cards are still good enough for now, as well as for the near future. Purchasing high-end is wasted on this user profile, but at least the operational costs will stay modest in any case.

103 Comments Comment from the forums
  • alikum 16 February 2011 12:13
    Nvidia cards consume power like crazy
    Reply
  • damric 16 February 2011 12:34
    I don't get it. Are they saying that a GTX 480 will cost a hard core gamer $90/year in electricity? Seems like a drop in the bucket considering my power bills are over $90/month in the winter and over $250/month in the summer. Just think of all the money the hard core gamer saves from not having a girlfriend :D
    Reply
  • scook9 16 February 2011 12:42
    They are also neglecting the positive side effects like not needing a space heater in the winter....you recoup alot of energy right there :D
    Reply
  • porksmuggler 16 February 2011 12:52
    ^Tell me about it, warmest room in the house right here. Turn the thermostat down, and boot the rig up.

    Typo on the enthusiast graph. calculations are correct, but it should be 13ct/kWh, not 22ct/kWh.
    Reply
  • jimslaid2 16 February 2011 13:20
    Glad I bought the 6870 over the gtx 460 1g
    Reply
  • aznshinobi 16 February 2011 13:36
    The fact that you mentioned a porsche. no matter what the context. I love that you mentioned it :D
    Reply
  • AMW1011 16 February 2011 13:48
    So at worst, my GTX 480 is costing me $90 a year? Sorry if I'm not alarmed...

    Also I can't imagine having 8 hours of gaming time every day. 5 hours even seems extreme. Sometimes, you just can't game AT ALL in a day, or a week.

    Some people do have lives...
    Reply
  • nebun 16 February 2011 14:09
    alikumNvidia cards consume power like crazywho cares....if you have the money to buy them you can pay for the electricity...it's just like SUVs, you have the money to buy them you can keep them running
    Reply
  • nebun 16 February 2011 14:11
    AMW1011So at worst, my GTX 480 is costing me $90 a year? Sorry if I'm not alarmed...Also I can't imagine having 8 hours of gaming time every day. 5 hours even seems extreme. Sometimes, you just can't game AT ALL in a day, or a week.Some people do have lives...i run my 480 sli rig to fold almost 24/7...do i care about my bill...HELL NO
    Reply
  • Darkerson 16 February 2011 14:15
    Very nice article! Keep it up!
    Reply