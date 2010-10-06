Sub-$75 Mainstream Power Supply Roundup

Antec EA-380D Green

Antec strives to put environmentalism in the foreground with its 380 W PSU EA-380D Green. In addition to the PSU's green color scheme, Antec tries to "green down" the packaging. For example, there is no bundled power cord, something Antec justifies as an ecological decision given that customers can use a power cord from an old PSU. Most PC enthusiasts will have many of these cords laying around, but novices may not.

Another area where Antec pinches pennies could be the 80 mm fan, which is quite unique not only because it is smaller, but also in that blows air out of the PSU instead of sucking air out of the computer case like it's the case with PSU models that utilize a 120-mm fan. Antec's number of connectors is sufficient, though the cables might be a bit on the short side. The ATX cable is the only one wrapped up into a round cable sleeve, and the PCIe connectors are 6-pin.

Antec EA-380D Green AC Input 100-240 V, 47-63 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +1 2V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 20 A 20 A 17 A 15 n/a n/a 0.8 A 2.5 A Individual Output 9.6 W 12.5 W Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU And VGA Combined Output 115 W 336 W Total Continuous Output 380 W Peak Output 430 W